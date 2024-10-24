Exclusive | Turkey’s support will strengthen BRICS: Ex-FM on Ankara joining the alliance

New Delhi: Turkey, a NATO member, frustrated by the stalled progress in its decades-long bid to join the European Union (EU), has been invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan. The group, initially formed in 2009 by Brazil, China, India, Russia, and South Africa, has recently expanded. As of January 1, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia have joined, forming a bloc that could potentially challenge institutions like the G7, EU, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right) and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) shaking hands as they meet on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, on Wednesday. (AFP)

As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan participates in an extended session of BRICS leaders in Kazan, Hindustan Times spoke with Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s longest serving former Foreign Minister (2014-2023) and current Member of Parliament, about Ankara’s key objectives in joining the alliance, potential conflicts of interest with NATO, and Turkey’s strained relations with the EU. In addition to Turkey’s BRICS bid, Cavusoglu discussed Israel’s actions in Gaza, the war’s spillover into Lebanon and Iran, and Ankara’s considerations regarding possible military actions in the region.

Turkey’s former Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (2014-2023) (mfa.gov.tr)

Edited excerpts here:

Recent reports suggest that Turkey is contemplating joining BRICS. So, what are Turkey’s primary goals in joining BRICS?

“Every country has the right to form global partnerships to strengthen and diversify its economic, security, and political cooperation. Turkey, due to its geographic location, has always been in a unique position to collaborate with both Europe and Asia. So, Turkey’s recent interest in strengthening ties with organisations like BRICS and ASEAN aligns with this broader approach.

“The current system, dominated by the global West, no longer meets the needs and expectations of the Global South. Emerging economies and developing nations are seeking a fairer distribution of power and wealth, along with a more inclusive political and economic order. Many middle powers now prefer to diversify their international relations, rather than being aligned with just one side, and are pursuing a more strategically independent path in line with their national interests.”

As a NATO member, how does Turkey reconcile its potential membership in BRICS, a bloc often viewed as challenging Western dominance? Do you foresee any potential conflicts of interest between Turkey’s commitments to NATO and its future participation in BRICS?

“As our President has emphasised, Turkey’s interest in engaging with BRICS doesn’t mean we are abandoning or replacing our ties with NATO or our Western alliances. NATO membership and the customs union with the EU remain central to Turkey’s foreign, economic, and defence policies. It is important not to compare BRICS with NATO or the EU, as they have different structures and objectives. They aren’t alternatives to one another. In fact, Turkey’s involvement can strengthen both BRICS and ASEAN, alongside NATO and the EU.

“Also, as I mentioned earlier, there is more competition for sharing wealth and power. Changing conditions are forcing the current international political and economic order established after World War II to undergo a process of transformation. In the coming period, it is obvious that we will no longer live in a unipolar world. We are evolving towards a multipolar world.

“Turkey, having a broader geo-political vision extending from Euro-Atlantic towards the Asia-Pacific, will continue to support enhancing cooperation and dialogue with all actors, conscious of its systemic challenges and also opportunities.”

Given that Turkey’s EU membership talks have stalled, how does your government view BRICS as an alternative partnership platform? Is Turkey’s application a sign of frustration with the EU, or as a strategic diversification of alliances?

“Look, the current Western-dominated order no longer meets the needs of the Global South. Emerging economies and developing nations are pushing for a fairer distribution of power and wealth, aiming for a more inclusive global system. Many middle powers are now diversifying their international relations to pursue more independent policies. As the global economy shifts towards Asia, and with emerging economies growing, regions like Asia and Africa are set to play a much bigger role. So, naturally, Turkey is expanding its economic ties with these regions, complementing—not replacing—its existing strong ties with Europe.”

President Erdogan has been very vocal in condemning Tel Aviv’s actions in Gaza, calling it ‘genocide’ and comparing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Hitler. Given these strong statements, is Turkey considering taking direct military action against Israel, or potentially entering the war? What role do you see Turkey playing in shaping the outcome of this conflict, and what concrete actions might Turkey pursue?

“Palestinians are facing a dire threat to their right to live in their homeland. Netanyahu and his extremist coalition have waged a devastating war on Palestine, with one year passing since Israeli attacks on Gaza began. The toll has been catastrophic: Over 42,000 civilians killed, including 17,000 children and 11,000 women. Another 10,000 people are still missing, and 902 families have been completely wiped out. Gaza is now in ruins, with hunger, blockade, and lack of medical care creating a humanitarian disaster.

“Turkey wants peace, and that peace in the Middle East hinges on peace in Palestine. Our priority is to stop the ongoing military assault and work towards a lasting peace. From the start, Turkey has actively contributed to efforts for an urgent ceasefire and a permanent resolution.

“We believe the international community must unite to stop Israel’s aggression against Palestine and Lebanon and ensure respect for international law. Turkey supports all legal initiatives to promote peace and calls for the end of Israeli occupation and the implementation of a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.

“Turkey also believes that those responsible for the crimes in Gaza should be brought to justice. We, therefore, intervened in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel for violating the 1948 Genocide Convention. The ICJ has clearly stated that Israel’s continued presence in Palestinian territories is illegal, and it must end.”

In context of the Gaza war, Turkey has often supported the Palestinian cause, including Hamas, which many countries label as a terrorist organisation. How does Turkey justify its support for Hamas, and how do you address concerns from other countries that see this as a threat to regional stability?

“Hamas is a political movement that won the 2006 elections, which were deemed transparent and democratic by international observers. As our President has noted, peace in Palestine or the Middle East cannot be achieved simply by defeating Hamas. Hamas represents more than just a group—it symbolises a cause and a philosophy for the liberation of the Palestinian people, which will exist regardless of its structure or leadership. For lasting peace in the region, I believe, this fact must be acknowledged.”

Given Turkey’s historical ties with both Israel and Palestine, do you believe Turkey can act as a mediator in the current conflict? What steps is Ankara willing to take to facilitate peace negotiations between Israel and Hamas?

“Turkey has been actively contributing to peace efforts on both bilateral and multilateral platforms and will continue to do so. We have supported Qatar and Egypt’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire and are actively involved in the Gaza Contact Group of the OIC and the Arab League. We have repeatedly affirmed that Turkey is ready to play its role, including participating in a potential guarantor mechanism for the future of Palestine.”

How has Turkey’s strong stance against Israel affected its relationships with Western allies, particularly the US, given their support for Israel? Are there concerns that this could further strain Turkey’s ties with NATO members?

“We consistently support peace and take a human-centred, just approach in our foreign policy. Israel’s blatant disregard for international law without consequence creates a legitimacy crisis for the international system. The inefficiency of the UN and the unwavering, unconditional support the US extends to Israel do not promote peace and instead highlight the hypocrisy of the current global order. Our decisions are based on international law and humanitarian values, not on pleasing or displeasing others. While we value and respect our relationships with allies, this does not mean we will refrain from speaking out for what is just and fair.”

With the Israel-Hamas conflict now drawing in Lebanon, Iran, and potentially other regional players, how does Turkey view the broader implications of this war on Middle Eastern stability? Is there concern that this could escalate into a larger regional conflict?

“Netanyahu has not only evaded all efforts to establish an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza but has also escalated tensions with further attacks on Lebanon. Israel has even targeted the UN peacekeeping mission. The situation at the Israel-Lebanon border is deeply concerning and risks sparking a wider regional, if not broader, conflict. The international community must unite against Israel’s attempts to expand the war into other parts of the region. Unless Israeli attacks on Palestinians cease, the risk of a spillover remains dangerously high.”