Home / World News / Explained: How UK is conducting digital-first census with focus on gender identity
world news

Explained: How UK is conducting digital-first census with focus on gender identity

The change in the mode of the survey was spurred by Covid-19 as the government is trying to minimise person-to-person contact amid a major health crisis.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:45 PM IST
The census helps national and local governments in devising policies.(Representational Image / AFP)

Much of Britain is conducting its census on Sunday, which is for the first time being completed primarily online. England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are holding the once-in-a-decade survey to gather information on the country’s population, while Scotland has postponed it until next year due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The government has made it compulsory for people to complete the survey and those refusing could face a fine of up to £1,000 (approximately 100,000).

Around 90 per cent of households have been provided with a 16-character access code to complete the survey online, while paper forms are also available for those who need them. The change in the mode of the survey was spurred by Covid-19 as the government is trying to minimise person-to-person contact amid a major health crisis.

The census helps governments in devising policies as well as provides vital information to decision-makers in community groups and businesses. The questionnaire generally includes information on education, religion, ethnicity, working life and health of individuals. This year, however, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the agency which is carrying out the digital-first census, has also included questions about gender identity to help “further equality”.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

A rapid Covid-19 vaccine rollout backfired in some US states

Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence zone: Report

UK warns EU Covid vaccine export ban would be 'counter-productive'

Biden urged to defend voting rights as Republicans pursue new limits

While the census has previously asked people for their sex, among other things, the 2021 survey carries a question about whether "the gender you identify with (is) the same as your sex registered at birth". But the question has been labelled as voluntary and wouldn’t be considered an offence if someone chooses not to answer it.

After UK’s Census Day, field officers from the ONS will visit households, at the end of March and into April, from which they have not received a completed census form. “They will encourage people to complete the census and help you to access further help if you need it. Our field officers will never need to enter your house,” the ONS says on its website.

Residents can visit census.gov.uk to complete the Census 2021 online using the access code sent at their address. They can also request a new access code, which will be sent by text message or post.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom census

Related Stories

india news

Delayed due to Covid-19, Census work may begin this year, MHA tells parliamentary panel

PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:37 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP