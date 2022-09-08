Explained: The process by which Charles' accession to the throne is formalised
Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Here is an explanation of the protocol surrounding the accession of a new monarch.
Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning monarch in Britain's history, died on Thursday aged 96, with her son Charles succeeding her as king.
Here is an explanation of the protocol surrounding the accession of a new monarch.
Charles succeeds to the throne immediately on the death of the monarch. An Accession Council is convened as soon as possible, usually within 24 hours and held at St James's Palace, the official residence of the sovereign, to proclaim the successor.
The council is formed of Privy Counsellors who have advised the monarch since the Norman era. They now comprise of about 670 senior politicians, including Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Also present are the Lords Spiritual and Temporal - bishops of the Church of England who sit in the House of Lords including the Archbishop of Canterbury, together with the secular peers of the realm.
The Lord Mayor of London, senior civil servants and High Commissioners from the 14 other realms which have the monarch as their head of state also sit on the Council, the Lord President of which is currently lawmaker Penny Mordaunt.
Read more: Elizabeth, the queen who moved with a changing world
All Privy Counsellors will be invited but not all will be able to attend at short notice. In 1952, after the death of George VI, 191 members attended Elizabeth's Accession Council.
The Accession Council is divided into two parts:
PART I
The Lord President announces the death of the monarch and the clerk of the council, Richard Tilbrook, reads aloud the text of the Accession Proclamation.
A so-called platform party, including royal family members present, the prime minister, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Earl Marshal - the Duke of Norfolk, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the premier member of the peerage who is responsible for organising state ceremonies - sign the proclamation.
Once it is signed, the Lord President calls for silence and the Council deals with remaining business such as dissemination of the proclamation and directions for the firing of artillery guns at London's Hyde Park and the Tower of London.
After Part I of the council, the proclamation is read from the Proclamation Gallery, a balcony above Friary Court of St James's Palace, by the Garter King of Arms, currently David White, the senior herald in England whose ceremonial role brings an annual salary of 49 pounds, fixed in the 1830s.
Read more: Notable quotes of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
He is accompanied by the Earl Marshal and other officials wearing traditional heraldic clothing.
The proclamation is accompanied by gun salutes and heralds travel to Mansion House in the City of London where it is then read at the Royal Exchange. The proclamation is read publicly in the other capital cities of the United Kingdom - Edinburgh, Belfast, and Cardiff - and at other locations.
PART II
Part II of the Accession Council is held by the new sovereign but does not always immediately follow Part I. It is only attended by Privy Counsellors and begins with a personal declaration by Charles relating to the death of the queen.
He then takes an oath relating to the security of the Church of Scotland as required under the act of 1707 by which Scotland joined with England and Wales to form Great Britain. This has been done by every Sovereign at their Accession since 1714.
Read more: Key moments in Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Presuming Charles choses to rule under his given name, the oath reads: "I, Charles III, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of My other Realms and Territories King, Defender of the Faith, do faithfully promise and swear that I shall inviolably maintain and preserve the Settlement of the true Protestant Religion as established by the Laws made in Scotland in prosecution of the Claim of Right and particularly by an Act intituled 'An Act for securing the Protestant Religion and Presbyterian Church Government' and by the Acts passed in the Parliament of both Kingdoms for Union of the two Kingdoms, together with the Government, Worship, Discipline, Rights and Privileges of the Church of Scotland. So help me God."
The new monarch then signs two copies of the oath.
-
Elizabeth, the queen who moved with a changing world
A dignified, dependable figure who reigned longer than any other British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II helped steer the institution into the modern world, stripping away court ritual and making it somewhat more open and accessible, all in the glare of an increasingly intrusive and often hostile media.
-
Who is Queen Elizabeth II's personal doctor: 5 points
As Queen Elizabeth II remains under medical supervision in Scotland after her doctors raised concern over her health, here's a look at the monarch's personal doctor Professor Sir Huw Thomas. Professor Sir Huw Thomas' official title is head of the medical household and physician to the queen. Read more: These are the Royals gathering in Scotland amid Queen's health concerns 3. He is a professor of gastrointestinal genetics at Imperial College London.
-
When Britain's Elizabeth II read ‘recipe of a perfect queen’ sent by 9-year-old
Queen Elizabeth II marked 70 years on the British throne this year. During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the monarch viewed a selection of cards, letters and artworks sent to her by children and other people, the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family shared. Among them was a note detailing 'A Recipe for a Perfect Queen' sent by a 9-year-old boy named Chris in 2002.
-
These are the Royals gathering in Scotland amid Queen's health concerns
Queen Elizabeth II's closest family travelled to join the 96-year-old monarch after doctors placed her under medical supervision in Scotland's Balmoral Castle. The Queen has four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles is married to the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla. The Princess Royal, Princess Anne has also reached Scotland, news report said. Queen's third child, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, is also in Scotland. He also rushed to Scotland following the Queen's health announcement.
-
In Photos: Buckingham Palace, Balmoral castle after Queen's health announcement
Dozens of well-wishers and media members gathered outside the Buckingham Palace and Balmoral castle after the announcement on Queen Elizabeth II's health. Police officers stood guard of the gates of the palace as the Buckingham Palace said in its statement that the Queen was at the Balmoral castle. The statement from Buckingham Palace is significant as it is not common for the palace to release statements on the Queen's health, BBC reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics