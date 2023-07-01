Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Explosion hits chemical plant in southeast China: Report

Explosion hits chemical plant in southeast China: Report

Reuters |
Jul 01, 2023 11:43 AM IST

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed dense smoke at the Qiantai New Material Co facility.

An explosion occurred at a chemical plant in the southeastern Chinese province of Jiangxi at noon (0200 GMT) on Saturday, state media reported.

The authorities were trying to determine the extent of potential casualties. (Shanghai daily)

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed dense smoke at the Qiantai New Material Co facility.

The authorities were trying to determine the extent of potential casualties, state media said. A woman who answered the phone at the company and declined to identify herself told Reuters there were none.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
explosion chemical plant
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP