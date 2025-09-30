Search
Explosion outside Pakistan paramilitary forces HQ in Quetta kills 10 | On cam

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 30, 2025 03:11 pm IST

Police said that four attackers stepped outside the car and engaged the forces in an intense shootout before detonating the vehicle.

A powerful car bomb outside the headquarters of Pakistan's paramilitary security forces in Quetta on Tuesday killed at least ten people and injured 30 others, authorities said.

Ambulances rushed to the site in front of the Frontier Constabulary and rescuers transported the wounded to nearby hospitals.(AP)
Police said that four attackers stepped outside the car and engaged the forces in an intense shootout before detonating the vehicle, The Associated Press reported.

The blast was reportedly so powerful that residents heard it from miles away. Soon after the explosion, ambulances rushed to the site in front of the Frontier Constabulary, and rescuers transported the injured persons to nearby hospitals.

Visuals of the car explosion showed a car stopping in front of the paramilitary forces' compound, following which an explosion takes place. Gunfire is heard after the blast, and the windows of the nearby buildings were shattered. Some nearby cars were also damaged in the explosion, visuals showed.

While no group has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, the suspicion is likely to fall on separatist groups that target civilians and security troops in insurgency-plagued Balochistan, whose provincial capital is Quetta.

Provincial health minister Bakhat Kakar said that there were concerns that the death toll could rise.

Balochistan chief minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack and said that security forces returned fire, killing all four attackers.

“Terrorists cannot break the nation’s resolve through cowardly acts, and the sacrifices of our people and security forces will not go in vain,” Bugti said in a statement. He added that his government is committed to making the province a peaceful and secure place.

This attack comes just weeks after a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a stadium near Quetta as supporters of a nationalist party were leaving a rally, leaving at least 13 people dead and 30 others injured.

