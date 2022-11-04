Home / World News / Beauty queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal that they're married

Beauty queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal that they're married

world news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 03:52 PM IST

Fabiola Valentín-Mariana Varela Marriage: Fabiana Valentina wrote in Spanish, "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we're opening up the doors to you.

Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela (Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina) are seen.(Instagram)
ByMallika Soni

Former Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and former Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentina announced that they secretly got married. The couple met during the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand and represented Argentina and Puerto Rico at the beauty pageant.

In an Instagram post, Fabiana Valentina wrote in Spanish, "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we're opening up the doors to you on a special day."

Her caption mentioned the date of the marriage as 28/10/22 and a heart and ring emoji.

Watch video here:

The video shared by Fabiana Valentina showed moments from their relationship. Fans and celebrities congratulated the happy couple on their wedding. Abena Akuaba, Ghanaian singer and beauty queen wrote, "Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union."

Mariana Varela replied to the comments. “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks,” Mariana Varela wrote.

Same-sex marriage is legal in Argentina and has been legal in Puerto Rico since 2015.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

puerto rico
Story Saved
