Facebook takes down pages of Myanmar state TV

"In line with our global policies, we’ve removed the MRTV and MRTV Live Pages from Facebook for repeated violations of our Community Standards, including our violence and incitement policy," said Rafael Frankel, Director of Public Policy, APAC, Emerging Markets.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:20 PM IST
A person holds a picture of leader Aung San Suu Kyi as Myanmar citizens protest against the military coup in front of the UN office in Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)

Facebook took down the pages of Myanmar's state-run television on Monday, a day after the channel had warned anti-coup protesters against taking action and said that confrontation could put lives at risk.

