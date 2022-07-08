Facing pressure, US President Joe Biden to sign order on abortion access
President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, the White House said, as he faces mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago.
The White House said Biden will speak Friday morning “on protecting access to reproductive health care services.” The actions he was expected to outline are intended to try to mitigate some potential penalties women seeking abortion may face after the ruling but are limited in their ability to safeguard access to abortion nationwide.
Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.
Biden’s executive order will also direct agencies to work to educate medical providers and insurers about how and when they are required to share privileged patient information with authorities — an effort to protect women who seek or utilize abortion services. He will also ask the Federal Trade Commission to take steps to protect the privacy of those seeking information about reproductive care online and establish an interagency task force to coordinate federal efforts to safeguard access to abortion.
The White House said it will also convene volunteer lawyers to provide women and providers with pro bono legal assistance to help them navigate new state restrictions after the Supreme Court ruling.
The order, after the high court’s June 24 ruling that ended the nationwide right to abortion and left it to states to determine whether or how to allow the procedure, comes as Biden has faced criticism from some in his own party for not acting with more urgency to protect women’s access to abortion. The decision in the case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
Since the decision, Biden has stressed that his ability to protect abortion rights by executive action is limited without congressional action.
“Ultimately, Congress is going to have to act to codify Roe into federal law,” Biden said last week during a virtual meeting with Democratic governors.
The tasking to the Justice Department and HHS is expected to push the agencies to fight in court to protect women, but it conveys no guarantees that the judicial system will take their side against potential prosecution by states that have moved to outlaw abortion.
“President Biden has made clear that the only way to secure a woman’s right to choose is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe as federal law,” the White House said. “Until then, he has committed to doing everything in his power to defend reproductive rights and protect access to safe and legal abortion."
Facebook , Twitter remove ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe's assassination videos
Twitter and Facebook parent Meta said Friday they're deleting any videos of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that break their rules on harmful content. Multiple videos of the attack showing a gunman firing a double-barrelled weapon twice at Abe were circulating on social media. “We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe,” Meta said in a prepared statement.
Shinzo Abe death: Japanese PM orders increased security for political leaders
Shinzo Abe died five hours after being shot, battling for his life at the Nara Medical University. In a statement, the hospital said that the former PM was in a “state of cardiac arrest” when he was admitted. Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine, Nara Medical University hospital, said that though doctors attempted to resuscitate Abe, the latter breathed his last at 5.30pm (local time).
Shinzo Abe's suspected killer used handmade gun, held grudge against him: Police
The suspected killer of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said he had used a handmade gun on Friday, according to the police. The police named the suspected killer as unemployed 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami. Yamagami told the police said he held a grudge against an organisation he believed the politician was connected to. NHK said he told police after his arrest that he "targeted Abe with the intention of killing him".
'Womenomics' and 'Ganga aarti': 6 things you may not have known about Shinzo Abe
Ex-Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday while delivering an election speech in Japan's Nara city. Doctors said Abe had significant blood loss and severe injuries. READ Japan PM calls attack on Shinzo Abe 'barbaric': 'I want to believe…' In 2007 (in his first term as prime minister of Japan) Abe quoted Mughal prince Dara Shikoh in the Indian parliament to highlight the link between the Indian and the Pacific oceans.
Covid in China: Beijing recalls vaccine mandate in the face of ‘public opinion’
Beijing has abruptly dropped its decision to only allow vaccinated people inside crowded public venues two days after issuing the mandate, a rare recall in the face of what a prominent state media commentator has described as “power of public opinion”. Restaurants and public transport were exempt from the rule. The city government withdrew that rule late on Thursday night. “The rule was just ridiculous,” an unvaccinated Beijing theatre goer, surnamed Zhang, told Reuters.
