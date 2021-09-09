'Family of Haqqani Sahib part of Islamic Emirate': Taliban oppose US blacklist

The Taliban objected to the recent statement issued by the United States expressing concern over the blacklisted status of many members of the Taliban's newly formed government and said such position, as well as such remarks, are a clear violation of the Doha Agreement. "Pentagon officials have remarked that some cabinet members of the Islamic Emirate or family members of late Haqqani Sahib - may Allah be pleased with him - are on the US blacklists and still targets. The Islamic Emirate considers this position a clear violation of the Doha Agreement which is neither in the interest of the United States nor Afghanistan," the group said in a statement.

Haqqani network chief Jalaluddin Haqqani's son Sirajudin Haqqani is a global terrorist who carries a reward of USD 10 million bounty on his head. In the recently announced Cabinet, he has been given the post of acting interior minister. While this makes the Taliban-Haqqani link clear, raising concern of many countries, the Taliban in its statement said: "The family of honourable Haqqani Sahib is part of Islamic Emirate and does not have a separate name or organisational setup. Similarly, in Doha Agreement all officials of the Islamic Emirate without any exception were part of interaction with the US and should have been removed from the UN and US blacklists, a demand which still remains valid."

Such positions are detrimental for America, the Taliban said terming these as a repetition of past failed experiments.

A day after the Taliban announced their interim cabinet, the state department of the United States said that many of them have questionable track records. "We note the announced list of names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women. We also are concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals," the statement issued by the US state department said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States is closely watching the new government in Afghanistan and they will have to earn legitimacy and support.

Haqqanis are Afghanistan's most feared militants, part of a group fomred by anti-Soviet Jihadist Jalaluddin Haqqani. The Haqqanis have also hugely contributed to the Taliban's fighting ranks, and are the group's "most combat-ready forces", UN monitors said in a June report. Two Haqqani members, Sirajuddin Haqqani and his uncle Khalil Haqqani have been inducted in Afghanistan's new Cabinet. While both are listed as wanted by the United States, the Cabinet has 12 other sanctioned members including Akhundzada, leader of the Taliban and the head of the new Cabinet.