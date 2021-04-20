FB pushes into audio to compete with Twitter, Clubhouse

Facebook Inc. is moving more aggressively into audio products, trying to compete with rivals such as Twitter and popular upstart Clubhouse.

The social network on Monday is building a series of new audio-focused products, including virtual rooms where users can host live discussions, and a feature called “soundbites” that lets users post short audio snippets to their feed like they would a photo or video, according to Fidji Simo, head of the Menlo Park, California-based company’s main service.

Facebook will also create a podcasting feature so users can download and listen to podcasts directly from the main app, which will give the company a chance to compete with existing players like Apple Inc. Recode reported earlier on Facebook’s plans. “We have seen a massive rise of audio experiences” during the pandemic, Simo said, including an increase in voice calls and audio messages on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, which spurred the company to build the new products. Audio has become an important format with many people stuck at home due to the pandemic.