FBI chief Christopher Wray to face questions on extremism, US Capitol riot
FBI Director Chris Wray is set to testify for the first time since the deadly Jan. 6 deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, with lawmakers likely to press him on whether the bureau adequately communicated with other law enforcement agencies about the potential for violence that day.
Questions about the FBI's preparations for the riot, and investigations into it, are expected to dominate Wray's appearance Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He's also likely to be pressed on how the FBI is confronting the national security threat from white nationalists and domestic violent extremists, and whether the bureau has adequate resources to address the problem.
The violence at the Capitol made clear that a law enforcement agency that revolutionized itself after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to deal with international terrorism is now scrambling to address homegrown violence from white Americans. The Biden administration has tasked his national intelligence director to work with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to assess the threat.
Wray has kept a notably low profile since a violent mob of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol two months ago. Though he has briefed lawmakers privately and shared information with local law enforcement hearings, Tuesday's oversight hearing will mark Wray's first public appearance before Congress since before November's presidential election.
The FBI is facing questions over how it handled intelligence in the days ahead of the riot, and whether warnings it had of potential violence reached the correct officials.
Last week, for instance, the acting chief of the Capitol Police said a Jan. 5 report from the FBI made its way to investigators within the police force and to the department’s intelligence unit but was never sent up the chain of command. The report warned about concerning online posts foreshadowing a “war” in Washington the following day. The FBI has said the report, which it says was based on uncorroborated information, was shared through its joint terrorism task force.
Wray may also face questions about the FBI's investigation into the massive Russian hack of corporations and U.S. government agencies, which happened when elite hackers injected malicious code into a software update.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt executes 11 convicted of murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan needs legislation to meet three outstanding FATF benchmarks: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian- American Varghese appointed deputy assistant to Biden, WHMO director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explainer: Japan to try US men accused of helping Ghosn flee
- Michael Taylor and his son Peter had been held in a suburban Boston jail since May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin says Elon Musk's Clubhouse invitation to Putin came to nothing
- Elon Musk last month invited Putin to join him for a chat on Clubhouse, a proposal that the Kremlin described as very interesting, though it said at the time it needed to hear more details.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US poised to sanction Russia over its treatment of Kremlin critic Navalny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Israel launches freedom bracelet that will track travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nigeria: Kidnappers free all abducted schoolgirls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic-consumed US relapses in drug addiction
- The opioid crisis has caused about half a million deaths in the United States since 1999, including 50,000 in 2019 alone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syrian victims of 2013 chemical attacks file case with French prosecutors
- France is home to thousands of Syrian refugees, and its investigating judges have a mandate to determine whether crimes against humanity were committed anywhere in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Be strong': CDC chief concerned over spread of Covid-19 variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pashtun demand for greater Afghanistan could ignite nation's rivalry with Pak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FBI chief Christopher Wray to face questions on extremism, US Capitol riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox