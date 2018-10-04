FBI probe does not corroborate charges against Brett Kavanaugh: Republican senator

A new FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh found nothing to corroborate sexual assault allegations against the US Supreme Court nominee, a top Republican senator said Thursday.

“This investigation found no hint of misconduct,” Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement. “There’s nothing in it that we didn’t already know.” The FBI, at the request of a key Republican senator, was given a week to look into allegations by a university professor that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when they were teenagers decades ago.

Grassley said it was time to proceed to a vote by the full Senate on President Donald Trump’s nominee to sit on the nation’s highest court.

“I’ll be voting to confirm Judge Kavanaugh,” he said.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 20:33 IST