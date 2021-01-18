FBI probes tip that woman stole laptop from Pelosi’s office to sell to Russia
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is probing whether a woman from Pennsylvania, who was part of the mob that stormed the US Capitol on January 6, stole a laptop or hard drive from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and planned to sell it to the Russians. In an arrest warrant filed late Sunday, the federal agency said that it is seeking Riley June Williams on charges related to the breach of Capitol, adding that the feds are also investigating a claim that the woman stole a laptop or hard drive from Pelosi’s office.
According to the affidavit, a witness, described as a former romantic partner of Williams, dialled FBI’s telephone tip line, claiming that he saw Williams in video footage taken from inside the US Capitol building. The caller said that Williams “intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.” The witness further added that the plan fell through "for unknown reasons" and that Williams "still has the computer device or destroyed it."
The FBI has reviewed a video report from ITV News, a British television network, in which Williams, wearing a green t-shirt and brown trench coat, is believed to be present. The agency stated that the woman can be seen physically directing other intruders to proceed up a staircase by repeatedly yelling “Upstairs, upstairs, upstairs.” The agency has confirmed with the Capitol police that the staircase depicted in the video leads to Pelosi’s office.
“It appears that WILLIAMS has fled. According to local law enforcement officers in Harrisburg, WILLIAMS’ mother stated that that WILLIAMS packed a bag and left her home and told her mother she would be gone for a couple of weeks,” the affidavit says.
The woman did not provide any information to her mother about her intended destination and changed her telephone number. She has also reportedly deleted her social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, Telegram, and Parler. Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff had earlier confirmed that a laptop was stolen from a conference room but was only used for presentations.
Over 125 people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol which had disrupted the Congressional proceedings for the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. The rioters stormed the Capitol building after the conclusion of outgoing President Donald Trump's speech in which he repeatedly made baseless claims of electoral fraud.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump orders assessment of security risks of China made drones in US govt fleet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia ignores appeals, sends Alexei Navalny to prison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xi Jinping, PM Modi expected for 'virtual' Davos in era of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden names Rohit Chopra as director of consumer protection bureau
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak EC suspends membership of 154 lawmakers over failure to submit asset details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FBI probes tip that woman stole laptop from Pelosi’s office to sell to Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic response probe team says WHO, China could have acted faster
- The panel also criticised WHO for dragging its feet at the start of the crisis, pointing out that the UN health agency had not convened its emergency committee until January 22, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China calls Pompeo 'Mr. Liar'; dismisses charge against Wuhan’s bio-lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp brought under control
- The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump to issue 100 pardons, to leave for Florida before inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak PM Imran pitches for border markets with Afghanistan, Iran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhutan to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp prompts security concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp
- Law enforcement officials said there was no threat to the public and the fire was not believed to be a threat to the inauguration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox