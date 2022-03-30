FDA okays 2nd booster of Pfizer, Moderna
- For most people, the second booster will be a fourth shot, while it will be the third for those who got initial single-shot immunisations from Johnson & Johnson.
U.S. regulators cleared second booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for adults 50 and older, making millions more people eligible for the shots as concern grows about a potential new wave of infections.
Those who have received a first booster dose of the drugmakers’ shots at least four months earlier can now get another, the Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday.
While highly transmissible omicron has declined overall, the virus’s BA.2 strain continues to spread, leading to concerns about a resurgence and the need for additional safeguards.
“Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from Covid-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals,” Peter Marks, who leads the FDA centre that oversees vaccines, said. “Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals.”
The FDA also authorized a second booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for certain immunocompromised people 12 and older, and Moderna’s vaccine for a similar population 18 and older.
UK police fine 20 people over ‘partygate’ scandal
British police announced on Tuesday they would be issuing 20 initial fines, after probing suspected breaches of Covid-19 lockdown laws by PMBoris Johnson and his staff in Downing Street.
London’s Metropolitan Police said it would not be disclosing the number or identities of those being fined, but Johnson’s spokesman confirmed that the UK PM was not among those hit in the first wave of sanctions.
“We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations,” the Met said in a statement, adding that its investigation was continuing.
“We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments,” it added. Because there was still a “significant amount” of evidence to be assessed, they did not rule out further action.
'Nobody should be fooled': Pentagon on why Russia is moving its troops from Kyiv
Russia is moving its troops away from Ukraine's capital Kyiv as a strategic shift in its invasion into Ukraine and no one should be fooled to believe that it is withdrawing all its forces or suddenly reducing its attacks on Kyiv, the Pentagon said.
Russia to reduce ops in Kyiv; Putin-Zelenskyy meet 'possible' | Top updates
Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation told TASS news agency in an interview that Moscow aspires to “gradually reach a de-escalation of the conflict at least on these fronts (Kyiv and Chernihiv)”.
Putin and Zelenskyy meeting possible after peace talks in Turkey: Ukraine
Russia said today it had held 'meaningful' talks with Ukraine and has decided to 'radically' cut down military activity in capital Kyiv and Chernihiv - which is in northern Ukraine. Moscow's declaration is being seen as the first major breakthrough after multiple rounds of ceasefire and peace talks since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.
3 demands by Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ally as no-trust vote inches closer
Earlier, PTI in a bid to woo its ally MQM-P ahead of the no-trust motion decided to offer the Ministry of Ports and Shipping to the party. However, Waseem Akhtar confirmed that the government, during the negotiation, offered them the ministry of Ports and Shipping but the party did not give attention to the offer.
Ceasefire, security guarantees on the table as Russia, Ukraine hold peace talks
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged both the Russian and Ukrainian sides to 'put an end to this tragedy' as his country hosted the vital talks. "The two parties have legitimate concerns, it's possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," AFP reported Erdogan as saying.
