FDA panel unanimously endorses Lecanemab for Alzheimer's treatment, offering hope to millions

A major breakthrough in Alzheimer's treatment has emerged as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel unanimously endorsed the use of lecanemab (Leqembi) to combat the progression of the debilitating disease. Clinical trial results of lecanemab were hailed as "robust" and "clear and consistent" by experts, offering a glimmer of hope for the estimated 6.5 million individuals affected by Alzheimer's. FILE PHOTO: The Alzheimer's drug LEQEMBI is seen in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on January 20, 2023. Eisai/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT/File Photo(via REUTERS)

The FDA's accelerated approval process for lecanemab has been a significant step towards its full FDA approval, anticipated by July 6. However, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have added a condition to its coverage. They will only cover the drug for patients who join a national registry, which is yet to be established. This has raised concerns among patients, doctors, and caregivers, as they are uncertain about the registration process and its timeline.

The Alzheimer's Association strongly disagrees with this requirement imposed by CMS. They believe it is unnecessary and could create obstacles that hinder access to Medicare coverage for those with Alzheimer's. The association argues that individuals living with Alzheimer's should have unrestricted access to FDA-approved therapies, similar to patients dealing with cancer, heart disease, and HIV/AIDS. They believe that everyone should have equal access to these potentially life-changing treatments.

In addition to the human toll, these coverage delays and restrictions have long-term financial implications. Researchers from the University of Chicago estimate that providing coverage for effective Alzheimer's and dementia drugs could save public payers anywhere from $13.1 billion to $545.6 billion in healthcare costs over a 17-year span.

Despite the CMS's reservations, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has already decided to utilize lecanemab for patients within the VA system. In clinical trials, lecanemab demonstrated a 27% slower decline in cognitive abilities among individuals with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer's dementia compared to those on a placebo. The drug also showed the potential to enhance patients' capacity to carry out daily tasks, such as dressing and feeding themselves.

Nevertheless, lecanemab does come with some side effects, including infusion site reactions and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), characterized by brain swelling. The current label for lecanemab emphasizes the need for doctors to monitor patients using MRI imagery to detect signs of ARIA.

Alzheimer's disease currently has no cure, and its advanced stages can lead to severe brain function loss, dehydration, malnutrition, and fatal infections. The approval of lecanemab brings renewed optimism for patients and their families in the battle against this devastating disease.

