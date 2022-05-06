Female teachers to be reinstated in Afghanistan schools
Amidst several discussions in Afghanistan over the Taliban decree banning secondary schools for girls, the Nimroz education department has agreed to reinstate female teachers in the school.
The Nimroz education department has confirmed that all the female Afghan teachers who lost their jobs after the fall of the Afghan government will once again be employed at schools in need, reported the Tolo news.
"Soon the reappointment of 196 teachers may occur," said the director of the Nimroz education department, Mawlawi Yar Mohammad Haqyar.
According to Nimroz school officials and teachers, they are facing a shortage of female teachers in the province, reported Tolo news.
Reportedly, Afghan female teachers who lost their jobs sang praises to the Ministry of Education for their decision to re-employing female teachers.
Further, Lima, one of the female teachers said that she was unable to pursue her profession, teaching for the previous eight months. Lima had also called upon local Afghan officials in Nimroz to give her and other fellow teachers work opportunities, reported Tolo news.
"The Islamic Emirate has provided the opportunity for us to return to our duty without an exam. I am very happy and I ask the teachers who have left to come back," urged Lima.
Meanwhile, the worldwide condemnation of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan had heightened after the Taliban decided to close all secondary schools for girls. Several activists and political parties have urged the Taliban to reconsider the ban on secondary schools for girls.
However, the Taliban's Ministry of Education has assured that the schools for girls in grades 7-12 will be reopened in the near future.
Lankan Prez Rajapaksa declares emergency as anti-govt protests escalate
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday declared a state of emergency, giving security forces sweeping powers for the second time to deal with the ongoing anti-government protests, AFP reported. A spokesman for the president said he invoked the tough laws to "ensure public order" after trade unions staged a nationwide strike Friday demanding his resignation over a worsening economic crisis.
Remain deeply concerned about worsening situation in Ukraine: India at UN
India on Friday said it remained deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities. Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to United Nations, Pratik Mathur further said India had strongly condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation into the matter.
Mariupol 'destroyed completely', says Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that the southeastern port city of Mariupol has been destroyed completely and there is nothing left to fall to Russians, except for its besieged steelworks. Zelensky, speaking on a video call to the Chatham House think-tank in London, was asked how the fall of the strategic city could affect the course of the conflict.
How Elon Musk's Twitter buyout is linked to CEO Parag Agrawal's wife
A move by Andreessen Horowitz to join Elon Musk's bid for Twitter Inc. threatens to create a conflict for firm co-founder Marc Andreessen, who sits on the board of social-networking rival Meta Platforms Inc. Andreessen Horowitz agreed to invest $400 million in the Twitter takeover deal, part of $7.1 billion in new financing commitments announced Thursday.
‘24,900 soldiers, 1,110 tanks…’: Russia's losses according to Ukrainian govt
Russia lost nearly 25000 troops since its invasion on Ukraine began on February 24, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in its tweet on Friday. According to the Ukrainian foreign ministry, Moscow has lost 24,900 troops, 1,110 tanks and 199 aircraft in its war against the eastern European country. The Russian forces have also lost 155 helicopters 2,686 armoured personnel vehicle, 502 artillery systems among others.
