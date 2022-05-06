Home / World News / Female teachers to be reinstated in Afghanistan schools
The Nimroz education department has confirmed that all the female Afghan teachers who lost their jobs after the fall of the Afghan government will once again be employed at schools in need, reported the Tolo news.
Taliban's Ministry of Education has assured that the schools for girls in grades 7-12 will be reopened in the near future.(AP)
Updated on May 06, 2022 10:42 PM IST
Amidst several discussions in Afghanistan over the Taliban decree banning secondary schools for girls, the Nimroz education department has agreed to reinstate female teachers in the school.

"Soon the reappointment of 196 teachers may occur," said the director of the Nimroz education department, Mawlawi Yar Mohammad Haqyar.

According to Nimroz school officials and teachers, they are facing a shortage of female teachers in the province, reported Tolo news.

Reportedly, Afghan female teachers who lost their jobs sang praises to the Ministry of Education for their decision to re-employing female teachers.

Further, Lima, one of the female teachers said that she was unable to pursue her profession, teaching for the previous eight months. Lima had also called upon local Afghan officials in Nimroz to give her and other fellow teachers work opportunities, reported Tolo news.

"The Islamic Emirate has provided the opportunity for us to return to our duty without an exam. I am very happy and I ask the teachers who have left to come back," urged Lima.

Meanwhile, the worldwide condemnation of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan had heightened after the Taliban decided to close all secondary schools for girls. Several activists and political parties have urged the Taliban to reconsider the ban on secondary schools for girls.

However, the Taliban's Ministry of Education has assured that the schools for girls in grades 7-12 will be reopened in the near future. 

afghanistan taliban
