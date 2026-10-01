‘Fighter jets were called immediately’: Israeli envoy on nation's reaction after flydubai emergency; praises Indian captain

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Thursday said fighter jets were scrambled after emergency signals were received from a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight that was allegedly targeted by its co-pilot, but they did not have to intervene as the aircraft landed safely.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar speaks about the Flydubai incident, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. (PTI)

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Azar said the incident prompted an immediate alert among Israel's civil aviation authorities, air force and political leadership, news agency PTI reported.

According to him, Israel is very small nation and a jet can penetrate very fast, such that it crash on a building, on civilians or on an installation in the country within seconds.

Deep Dive What emergency codes are used by pilots to signal a hijacking? Pilots use transponder codes like 7700 for a general emergency, 7600 for radio failure, and 7500 for unlawful interference, which includes hijacking. These codes help raise an alarm silently. How did the passengers help during the flydubai cockpit attack? Passengers and crew members forced their way into the cockpit, overpowered the co-pilot, and helped regain control of the aircraft, allowing another pair of pilots to land safely. What measures are in place following incidents like the flydubai attack to prevent similar actions by pilots? Measures include pilot psychological assessments, reinforced cockpit doors that lock, and policies requiring two authorized crew members in the cockpit at all times to prevent anyone from taking control alone.

"And therefore, both are civil aviation authorities, our air force and even our political echelons had been immediately called to alert," the envoy said.

He said Israeli authorities had "assessed the situation" and were prepared for further action if the pilot, crew members and passengers had not been able to regain control of the aircraft.

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{{^usCountry}} They had "assessed the situation", and if the pilot and the crew members and the passengers wouldn't have taken control of the plane, there could have been a situation in which the Prime Minister of Israel may have had to make a decision on the action to be taken, he said, without elaborating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They had "assessed the situation", and if the pilot and the crew members and the passengers wouldn't have taken control of the plane, there could have been a situation in which the Prime Minister of Israel may have had to make a decision on the action to be taken, he said, without elaborating. {{/usCountry}}

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"Of course, immediately fighter jets were called into the air and fortunately, they didn't have to take action," Azar said.

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Envoy praises Captain Smit Machchhar

Azar also praised Indian Captain Smit Machchhar for his response to the incident, saying that despite being attacked, he was able to open the cockpit door and call for assistance due to his "resourcefulness, courage and resolve", news agency PTI reported.

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Machchhar foiled his co-pilot's attempt to crash the flydubai flight bound for Israel. His actions have drawn appreciation from several quarters, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Israeli envoy said three Israeli passengers were onboard the aircraft and rushed towards the cockpit after the incident. They first subdued the attacker, took preliminary control of the aircraft and called for a doctor to attend to the injured captain.

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Co-pilot allegedly attacked captain inside cockpit

The incident followed an alleged attack inside the cockpit in which Israeli officials said the co-pilot stabbed Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft and crash it.

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Passengers and crew members entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker as the aircraft rapidly lost altitude. The plane was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where both pilots were hospitalised.

The aircraft landed at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk about an hour after issuing a distress call, according to the airport.

“Suddenly the aircraft started to fall down, like, a massive turbulence, like a massive G force, for 20 or 30 seconds,” a passenger told AP.

A person who heard the aircraft's communications with air traffic control said the pilot made a panicked “squawk” (mayday) call. The pilot also reportedly requested an emergency landing and said ambulances would be needed.

Israel scrambles fighter jets

The emergency prompted Israel to scramble fighter aircraft amid fears that the flight had been hijacked.

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The pilot subsequently turned the aircraft back towards Saudi Arabia and landed at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk.

Plane made erratic turn before landing

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft making an unusual manoeuvre near the Jordanian border after its steep descent.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 landed in Tabuk at 9:45 am, around an hour after the distress call, according to a statement from Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

Passenger Almog Italie described the descent as a sudden and violent fall rather than ordinary turbulence.

“Suddenly the aircraft started to fall down, like, a massive turbulence, like a massive G force, for 20 or 30 seconds,” he said.

Flydubai, the low-cost sister carrier of Emirates, has become an important link between the UAE and Israel since the two countries normalised relations in 2020.

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The airline has been cooperating with authorities investigating the incident.