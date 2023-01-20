Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Finland promises $400 million euros additional military aid to Ukraine

Finland promises $400 million euros additional military aid to Ukraine

world news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 01:44 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: The new donation would triple the total value of Finland's defence aid to Ukraine, bringing the total so far to 590 million euros.

Russia-Ukraine war: Finland promises $400 million euros of new military aid to Ukraine(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Finland announced a new donation of 400 million euros ($434 million) worth of defence equipment for Ukraine.

Read here: Nearly 500 flee homes after fire spreads through Seoul neighbourhood, 60 houses destroyed | Video

The new donation would triple the total value of Finland's defence aid to Ukraine, bringing the total so far to 590 million euros, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. A ministry spokesperson said the package does not include Leopard 2 tanks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine ukraine war finland
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP