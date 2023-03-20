Finland tops World Happiness rankings for sixth straight year

Finland ranks as the world’s happiest country for the sixth consecutive year, an unprecedented feat in a happiness ranking that’s now been published for more than a decade. A Finnish family in Finland celebrating world's happiness day.(Representation Image/Twitter)

The World Happiness Report unveiled on Monday by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network showed Finland scores “significantly ahead of all other countries” in the ranking, followed by Denmark in the second place and Iceland in third.

“Income, health, having someone to count on, having a sense of freedom to make key life decisions, generosity, and the absence of corruption all play strong roles in supporting life evaluations,” the report said.

Israel climbed up five steps from last year to take the fourth place, followed by the Netherlands. The US was in the 15th spot in the ranking that showed a large gap remaining between the top and bottom countries. Lebanon and Afghanistan came last, while Lithuania was among the biggest gainers, climbing up more than 30 places since 2017 to rank number 20 now.

In general, life evaluations have continued to be “remarkably resilient” with global averages during the Covid-19 pandemic years of 2020 to 2022 as high as those in the preceding three years, the report said.