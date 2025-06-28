Fire at Noida Sector 2 paint factory

A massive fire broke out at a two-storey paint factory in Noida Sector 2’s block D at 5.30am on Friday. The factory workers managed to escape in time and no casualties or injuries were reported. The blaze was controlled after four hours by 30 fire tenders and 100 firefighters, fire officials said, adding that the cause of the fire was being investigated. Drums that stored chemicals at the factory exploded. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The factory stored chemical containers that exploded in the fire, creating thick smoke and large flames. A video of the incident was shared on social media which showed thick smoke and flames billowing out of the factory.

“Initially, the security guards and other factory employees tried to douse the flames but when it spread out of their control, they dialled the emergency helpline number. At 5.30 am the factory’s security guard called us and we sent seven fire tenders to the scene. But we found that the fire had spread rapidly, so we called more fire tenders from private companies and districts of Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Hapur,” said Pradeep Chaubey, Gautam Budh Nagar chief fire officer.

Fire officials said there are many other factories near the paint factory. “So we used compound foam and sprinkled water in the nearby area to prevent the fire from spreading,” said Shiv Narayan Singh, fire officer, Phase 1.

After four hours of continuous efforts by a force of 100 firefighters, the fire was controlled by 9.30am. Fire officials later sprayed water for an hour to cool the area.

“The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained and in investigation is underway. The fire broke out on the back side of the first floor,” said CFO Chaubey.