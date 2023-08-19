First case of Malaria in US for the first time in 40 years

On Friday, 18 August 2023, A Maryland resident tested positive for the state's first case of locally acquired malaria strain in more than 40 years, said officials.

On Friday, 18 August 2023, A Maryland resident tested positive for the state's first case of locally acquired malaria.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The unnamed person who had to be hospitalised earlier and is now recovering did not travel out of the country or the states in recent times, therefore, acquiring malaria locally, said the Maryland Department of Health in a statement.

Secretary of Maryland Department of Health, Laura Herrera Scott made a statement on the surprising return of local malaria in the state “Malaria was once common in the United States, including in Maryland, but we have not seen a case in Maryland that was not related to travel in over 40 years.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are taking this very seriously and will work with local and federal health officials to investigate this case,” she added.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by parasites. Fever, chills and flu-like illness are some of the symptoms of the disease when acquired.

According to health department officials, symptoms usually take about seven to thirty days to appear after experiencing a bite.

As per the data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 2,000 cases of malaria are reported annually nationwide. However, most of them are acquired by people travelling abroad. The risk of acquiring malaria within the US is “extremely low.”

The Maryland Department of Health recommends certain step to protect oneself and your loved ones from the fatal disease:

Use insect repellent with DEET on exposed skin.

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved clothing when possible.

Keep windows and doors closed or covered with screens.

Empty standing water at least once a week to stop mosquitoes from laying eggs.

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios.

Before travelling, learn about the health risks and precautions for malaria and other diseases for your destination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON