File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in the First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Suga(ANI Photo)
First ever in-person summit of Quad leaders to be held on Sept 24: White House

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times, Washington
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:04 AM IST

US president Joe Biden will host the first ever in-person summit of the leaders of the Quad group of countries on September 24 in Washington DC, the White House announced Monday.

Biden will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japan's Yoshihide Suga at the White House for the summit, which follows a first-ever summit for the leaders who met virtually in March.

The Biden-Harris Administration has made elevating the Quad a priority, the White House said, and “hosting the leaders of the Quad demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century”.

The focus of the upcoming summit will be on “deepening our ties and advancing practical cooperation on areas such as combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected hold a bilateral meeting during the visit, which will be their first in-person meeting, following multiple virtual meetings and phone calls.

Prime Minister Modi is also also scheduled to address the UN general assembly moving on to New York from Washington DC. His schedule is still being finalized, people familiar with the developments have said.

