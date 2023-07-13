Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / First over-the-counter birth pill approved in United States

First over-the-counter birth pill approved in United States

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 13, 2023 06:56 PM IST

Opill will become available in pharmacies and supermarkets as well as online.

The US drug regulator approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the country, it announced Thursday, dramatically widening access to contraception for women as the United States grapples with reproductive rights.

The US Food and Drug Administration(AP)

"Today's approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States," said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research in a statement announcing that Opill will become available in pharmacies and supermarkets as well as online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
usa birth control
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP