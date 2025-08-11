Five Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli attack. Who were they?

Five Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza city on Sunday (local time), the network reported. Among them was Anas al-Sharif, a journalist who had been covering the war in Gaza extensively and had a massive following on social media, and who the Israeli defence forces declared as “terrorist”. A little after his death, a final message was posted from al-Sharif’s account which was written on April 6.(File/AFP)

In a targeted attack, the Israeli forces hit a tent housing journalists outside the gate of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza city, killing seven people, the Al Jazeera report said. Among them, five were journalists working with the network.

Who are the Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli attack

The five journalists who have been killed are - Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh who worked as correspondents, and Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa, who worked as camera operators.

Shortly before he was killed, Anas al-Sharif, 28, reported there was “relentless bombardment” and that the “Israeli aggression has intensified on Gaza City”. He also shared a video on his X account in which multiple explosions can be heard.

Anas al-Sharif’s X account, where he shared regular updates about the war in Gaza, has over half a million followers.

A little after his death, a final message was posted from al-Sharif’s account which was written on April 6, and was to be published in case he died. “I have lived through pain in all its details, tasted suffering and loss many times, yet I never once hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or falsification,” the message read.

Mohammad Qureiqi also covered the war in Gaza extensively alongside Anas al-Sharif. Palestinian writer Mosab Abu Toha, in a post on X, said that Qureiqi was born on March 15, 1992 in Gaza’s Shujaeeya neighborhood. HT could not independently verify this.

He also shared a video of Qureiqi reuniting with his family during the ceasefire in January this year, which he said was shot by Anas al-Sharif.

Al Jazeera condemns killings

Al Jazeera has condemned the killing of its journalists and termed it “yet another blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom”.

“The order to assassinate Anas Al Sharif, one of Gaza’s bravest journalists, and his colleagues, is a desperate attempt to silence the voices exposing the impending seizure and occupation of Gaza,” the network said.

“Al Jazeera emphasises that immunity for perpetrators and the lack of accountability embolden Israel’s actions and encourage further oppression against witnesses to the truth,” it added.