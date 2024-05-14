 Five Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Five Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack: Report

Reuters |
May 14, 2024 04:48 AM IST

Iraq's defence ministry issued a statement mourning the loss of a colonel and “a number of heroic fighters”.

An Iraqi commanding officer and four soldiers were killed and five others injured on Monday in an attack by suspected Islamic State militants on an army post in eastern Iraq, two security sources said.

Five Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack: Report(AP)
The attack took place between Diyala and Salahuddin provinces, a rural area that remains a hotbed of activity for militant cells years after Iraq declared final victory over the extremist group in 2017.

Also read: Monitor, Iraqi group say Israel hits facilities in Syria

Iraq's defence ministry issued a statement mourning the loss of a colonel and "a number of heroic fighters of the regiment as a result of their response to a terrorist attack."

Security forces repelled the attack but there were many casualties in the process, the statement added.

Iraq has seen relative security stability in recent years after the chaos of the 2003-U.S.-led invasion and years of bloody sectarian conflict that followed.

Also read: Iraq, Turkey to elevate security, economic ties after Erdogan visit

Baghdad is now looking to draw down the U.S-led international coalition that helped defeat Islamic State and remain in the country in an advisory role, saying local security forces can handle the threat themselves.

