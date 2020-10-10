Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
The small microlight carrying two people collided with a DA40 tourist plane with three people onboard around 4:30pm (1430 GMT) in Loches, Indre-et-Loire prefecture, Nadia Seghier, a local government official, told AFP.world Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:45 IST
Agence France-Presse
Five people were killed after a tourist plane and a microlight aircraft collided in western France, the local government said on Saturday.
The small microlight carrying two people collided with a DA40 tourist plane with three people onboard around 4:30pm (1430 GMT) in Loches, Indre-et-Loire prefecture, Nadia Seghier, a local government official, told AFP.
