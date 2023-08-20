Flights cancelled, power outages expected as Hurricane Hilary approaches: 10 points update

Hurricane Hilary is expected to pour about a year’s worth of rain on parts of the Southwest. As the storm advanced towards California, it weakened from a Category 3 storm to a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. It is moving with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour.

Residents of Long Beach wait in line to fill up sandbags in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Hilary in Long Beach, California, U.S. August 19, 2023 (REUTERS/Zaydee Sanchez)(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hilary is moving at 17 mph, which is faster than it was expected. It is believed the storm could weaken as it moves north-northwestward toward Southern California.

Here is a 10-point update on Hurricane Hilary:

1) Gavin Newsom proclaims state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for a portion of Southern California. “Today, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for much of Southern California to support Hurricane Hilary response and recovery efforts as the state continues mobilizing and coordinating resources ahead of the storm’s forecasted impacts starting today,” a release from his office says, according to CNN.

2) Flash flood risk

Here is a look at the latest flash flood risk from Hurricane Hilary:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3) Uber offers free rides

Uber has announced that it will provide free rides to temporary shelters for people who may have to evacuate their homes due to the storm. Uber is offering rides up to $40 to residents who have no transportation options, in a partnership with the state of California. Up to three trips per rider are allowed.

4) The Santa Rosa Mountains to get hit hard

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Santa Rosa Mountains are expected to get hit hard. These mountains form the eastern slopes of the Coachella Valley. 10 inches of rain could fall in just 24 hours, which is as much as two years’ rainfall, according to an analysis by NBC News' Climate & Weather Unit.

5) Officials search Los Angeles County riverbeds for the homeless

Officials in Los Angeles County are searching for and reaching out to the homeless in riverbeds and other places using helicopters, bullhorns and people on the ground to warn them about the threat. “We’re trying to move them to safer locations,” Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn said.

6) Power outages expected

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a California emergency management official, the storm can lead to power outages. “There will be power outages. Make no mistake, there will be power outages across Southern California,” said Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, according to NBC News.

7) Southwest Airlines cancels flights

Southwest Airlines is cancelling flights out of Palm Springs International Airport. The airport posted on X, “We’ve just received notice that Southwest Airlines is canceling all flights into and out of PSP through Monday morning. Please contact Southwest for options to rebook.”

8) Hilary is “rare and dangerous,” says National Weather Service

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service has warned that Hilary is “rare and dangerous.” "Later this weekend Sunday into Monday, we are expecting a rare and dangerous rainfall event with significant flash flooding, river flooding, mudslides, and debris flows as well as the potential for wind damage from strong tropical storm force winds,” said Courtney Carpenter

9) Ron DeSantis offers support

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has offered support to California as residents brace for the storm. “Hurricane Hilary is approaching Southern California and is projected to make landfall as a tropical storm. In Florida, we know how challenging storms can be and have significant experience responding in their wake -- we stand ready to help the people of California in any way we can,” he wrote on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

10) SpaceX delays launch of satellite-carrying rocket

SpaceX has pushed back the launch of a satellite-carrying rocket from a base on California’s central coast. It has been delayed at least until Monday, August 21. It could be difficult to recover the rocket booster, according to the company.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON