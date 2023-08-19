Hurricane Hilary updates: LA County officials reaching out to homeless as tropical storm watch expanded

A hurricane with 130mph (215 km/h) winds is posing a massive threat to Mexico and the south-western US. Hurricane Hilary, a Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in Baja California, a Mexican state, on Saturday morning, August 19. Wind blows palm trees at the Medano beach before the arrival of hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state, Mexico on August 18, 2023 (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)(AFP)

It is predicted that the storm will then lose wind speed and become a tropical storm. It will move north-west towards southern California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) has "pre-positioned personnel and supplies in the region, and they're ready to respond as needed," according to President Joe Biden.

‘This is not like the other storms we’ve experienced’

A meteorologist has now said that it is a “waiting game” as the storm approaches. “Now it’s a waiting game watching it move northwards,” Alex Tardy, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in San Diego, said in a video briefing.

Meanwhile, officials in San Diego have warned residents to take the storm seriously and prepare to take shelter. “This is real,” Chris Heiser, executive director for the Office of Emergency Services, said at a news conference, according to NBC News. “This is not like the other storms we’ve experienced. It’s a huge footprint, it goes all the way from the desert out into the ocean.”

Los Angeles County officials reaching out to the homeless

The National Weather Service has also included Los Angeles County, as well as other areas, while expanding a tropical storm watch. Meanwhile, officials in Los Angeles County will be reaching out to the homeless in riverbeds and other places using helicopters, bullhorns and people on the ground to warn them about the threat. “We’re trying to move them to safer locations,” Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn said.

Las Vegas and other parts of the Southwest are facing possible floods. Las Vegas could see up to 2 1/2 inches of rain through Monday, August 21, as per National Weather Service. Another scenario, on the other hand, estimates three inches or more.

Splash House 2023 organisers say event will take place ‘rain or shine’

The organisers of Splash House 2023 have said that the event will take place as scheduled in Palm Springs, "rain or shine,” adding that they are monitoring the storm. "We know a little moisture doesn't deter you — we've seen you getting down in the pools year after year — and we salute your spirit," the organizers wrote on Instagram. “It's that energy that keeps us going and what already has us thinking through back up plans to give you the party you deserve, just in case.”