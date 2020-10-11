Flooding in Cambodia leaves at least 11 dead

world

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 19:08 IST

Flooding in Cambodia has killed at least 11 people since the beginning of the month, a disaster official said on Sunday.

Seasonal rains were made worse by a tropical storm, which caused flash floods in several provinces last week, said Khun Sokha, a spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management.

Among the 11 dead, 10 have reportedly drowned in floodwaters and one was killed by lightning, he said. Several hundred families have been evacuated to higher ground, he said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered local authorities to mobilise assistance to those affected.