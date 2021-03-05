IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Florida governor under scrutiny after Covid-19 vaccine favoritism charges grow
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis(AP)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis(AP)
world news

Florida governor under scrutiny after Covid-19 vaccine favoritism charges grow

The revelations were the latest example of wealthy Floridians getting earlier access to coronavirus vaccines, even as the state has lagged in efforts to get poorer residents vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Miami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:03 AM IST

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state health officials came under deeper scrutiny amid revelations that seniors in a wealthy enclave in Key Largo received hundreds of life-saving vaccinations as early as mid -January, giving ammunition to critics who say the Republican governor is favoring wealthy constituents over ordinary Floridians.

The revelations were the latest example of wealthy Floridians getting earlier access to coronavirus vaccines, even as the state has lagged in efforts to get poorer residents vaccinated.

DeSantis pushed back Thursday, saying a local hospital — not the state — was behind the vaccinations of more than 1,200 residents of the exclusive Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Florida, and that the state “wasn't involved in it in any shape or form.”

Despite the governor's denials of quid pro quos, the charges of favoritism were amplified by the wads of money pouring into the governor's campaign coffers from wealthy benefactors with ties to communities awarded vaccination sites — like the one in Key Largo. One resident of Ocean Reef, Republican former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, last week gave the Florida governor's campaign committee $250,000.

Revelations about Ocean Reef residents getting vaccinated were first reported by the Miami Herald.

The inequitable distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines is becoming a public relations challenge for the governor. Of the 3.2 million people who have received one or two doses of the vaccines, less than 6% have been Black — about a third of their share of the state's population.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joined Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in calling for federal officials to probe the DeSantis administration’s vaccine distribution programs.

“If this isn’t public corruption, I don’t know what is,” Fried said Thursday at a press conference in the Florida Capitol, calling on the FBI's public corruption to launch an investigation.

“Give campaign contributions big dollars, get special access to vaccines -- ahead of seniors, ahead of our teachers, ahead of our farmworkers and so many of our residents here in our state of Florida who are scared and who are wanting these vaccines.”

Citing reporting from the Herald, Fried noted that DeSantis in February had his biggest fundraising haul since 2018, when he was running for governor.

Last week, Crist, a former Florida governor, asked the U.S. Department of Justice to look into possible favoritism in the state's distribution of the vaccines, asserting that DeSantis were benefiting "political allies and donors, over the needs of higher-risk communities and existing county waitlists.”

Both Crist and Fried are considering campaigns to oppose DeSantis in next year's gubernatorial election.

Other Florida Democrats, including the top Democrat in the state Senate, Gary Farmer, joined in the call for a federal investigation.

"The exchange of hard-to-get vaccines for political contributions is nothing short of criminal," Farmer said in a letter dashed off to acting U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson.

During a Thursday news conference, DeSantis expressed no misgivings about the early vaccinations at the exclusive Key Largo community.

“If you are 65 and up, I am not worried about your income bracket," he said. “I am worried about your age bracket because it’s the age, not the income, that shows the risk.”

The Republican Party of Florida came to the governor’s defense, calling the controversy “another bogus conspiracy theory.”

“It doesn’t matter what party you belong to, whether you are rich or poor, if you qualify for the vaccine, you can get a vaccine. All you need is an arm,” said Helen Aguirre Ferre, the state party’s executive director.

The Ocean Reef Club, a senior community in Key Largo, had more than 1,200 homeowners vaccinated through their second dose by late January, according to a message to community members by the management obtained by the Miami Herald.

Those vaccinations came at a time when “the majority of the state has not received an allocation of first doses,” the management noted.

Officials from Monroe County, home to Key Largo, said the affluent club’s medical center received the vaccines through the Baptist Health hospital as part of the governor’s program to vaccinate communities with a populations of people 65 and older. County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said the allocations were coordinated through Baptist and the state of Florida.

In recent weeks, other reports have surfaced of wealthy retirement communities getting exclusive access to vaccine doses through pop-up vaccine sites. Democrats have criticized him for choosing those places, but the governor’s office has noted that more than half of them have been in Democratic stronghold counties of Broward and Palm Beach. Supporters of DeSantis say he has also coordinated clinics with faith-based groups in underserved areas.

Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat and the state's director of the Division of Emergency Management, said the administration is working “diligently” to increase vaccine access in underserved communities.

“Any other narrative is intentionally misleading and wrong,” he said in a statement Thursday.

After Publix was made the sole distributor of vaccines in Palm Beach County in late January, the mayors of predominately Black farming communities in the area urged the governor to reconsider, and the state set up a vaccine station shortly after.

While critics point to disparities in vaccine distributions as a call for more outreach into underserved areas of the state, including in communities of color and impoverished neighborhoods, DeSantis noted that "demand was relatively tepid in FEMA sites in Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville. The governor said the four sites had the capacity to administer 12,000 doses but only vaccinated 6,500 people.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus

Related Stories

US National Guard soldiers guard the grounds of the US Capitol from behind a security fence in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2021. - US Democrats on January 9 were readying for an unprecedented second impeachment of Donald Trump as the defiant US President showed no signs of stepping down after the deadly violence at the Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)(AFP)
US National Guard soldiers guard the grounds of the US Capitol from behind a security fence in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2021. - US Democrats on January 9 were readying for an unprecedented second impeachment of Donald Trump as the defiant US President showed no signs of stepping down after the deadly violence at the Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)(AFP)
world news

US Capitol: Law enforcement on alert after warning of likely breach

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:49 AM IST
  • The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that former president Trump will rise again to power on March 4 and that thousands will come to Washington, DC, to try to remove Democrats from office.
READ FULL STORY
Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims rose by 9,000 from the previous week.(AP)
Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims rose by 9,000 from the previous week.(AP)
world news

US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:25 PM IST
  • 4.3 million Americans are receiving traditional state unemployment benefits. Counting supplemental federal unemployment programs that were established to soften the economic damage from the virus, an estimated 18 million people are collecting some form of jobless aid.
READ FULL STORY
Those who ventured out found open lanes that only invited reckless driving, leading to a sharp increase in traffic-crash deaths across the country.(AP)
Those who ventured out found open lanes that only invited reckless driving, leading to a sharp increase in traffic-crash deaths across the country.(AP)
world news

US traffic deaths spike even as Covid-19 pandemic cuts miles travelled

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Detroit
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • The National Safety Council estimates that 42,060 people died in vehicle crashes in 2020, an 8% increase over 2019 and the first jump in four years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Capitol Police cited a spike in threats against lawmakers during the first two months of this year in the request for continued support from the Guard.(AP)
The Capitol Police cited a spike in threats against lawmakers during the first two months of this year in the request for continued support from the Guard.(AP)
world news

Threats to lawmakers spur request for more National Guard help

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:30 AM IST
About 5,000 National Guard troops still on deployment in Washington since the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol were set to return home by March 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Capitol riot: Trump can return to YouTube after 'risk of violence' falls

AFP, San Francisco
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:30 AM IST
  • YouTube in late January suspended Trump's channel, joining other social media platforms in banning his accounts following the deadly January 6 Capitol riot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police officer was arrested for capital murder(REUTERS Photo)
The police officer was arrested for capital murder(REUTERS Photo)
world news

Dallas police officer charged with arranging 2 killings

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Dallas
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Bryan Riser, a 13-year veteran of the force, was arrested Thursday morning and taken to the Dallas County Jail for processing, according to a statement from the police department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare workers wait in line to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Canadian minister in charge of vaccines said it�s "highly likely" the government will be able to move up its target date for inoculating every citizen who wants a Covid-19 shot. Photographer: Jennifer Gauthier/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Healthcare workers wait in line to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Canadian minister in charge of vaccines said it�s "highly likely" the government will be able to move up its target date for inoculating every citizen who wants a Covid-19 shot. Photographer: Jennifer Gauthier/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

WHO investigators plan to scrap interim report of Covid-19 origin probe: Report

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:24 AM IST
No further information was immediately available about the reasons for the delay in publishing the findings of the WHO-led mission to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first human cases of Covid-19 were detected in late 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis(AP)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis(AP)
world news

Florida governor under scrutiny after Covid-19 vaccine favoritism charges grow

AP, Miami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:03 AM IST
The revelations were the latest example of wealthy Floridians getting earlier access to coronavirus vaccines, even as the state has lagged in efforts to get poorer residents vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Black Americans have endured generations of systemic racism and discrimination for too long, and this has been painfully evident in their treatment by law enforcement,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash, who chairs the moderate New Democrat Coalition.(AP)
“Black Americans have endured generations of systemic racism and discrimination for too long, and this has been painfully evident in their treatment by law enforcement,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash, who chairs the moderate New Democrat Coalition.(AP)
world news

House OKs George Floyd Act as Democrats avoid 'defund' clash

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:50 AM IST
Approved 220-212 late Wednesday, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is named for the man whose killing by police in Minnesota last Memorial Day sparked demonstrations nationwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic slowly works up to high ground in Whangarei, New Zealand, as a tsunami warning is issued Friday, March 5, 2021. A powerful magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand prompting thousands of people to evacuate and triggering tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.(AP)
Traffic slowly works up to high ground in Whangarei, New Zealand, as a tsunami warning is issued Friday, March 5, 2021. A powerful magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand prompting thousands of people to evacuate and triggering tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.(AP)
world news

Mass evacuations as large quakes spark Pacific-wide tsunami alert

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Warning sirens sounded across Noumea as authorities ordered evacuations amid fears that waves of up three metres (10 feet) were headed towards the French territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared to indicate there was a possibility he could lose the crucial vote.(REUTERS)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared to indicate there was a possibility he could lose the crucial vote.(REUTERS)
world news

Ready to sit in Oppn: Pak PM before key vote

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:56 AM IST
  • The opposition currently has 53 seats in the 100-member Senate, while Khan’s ruling alliance has 47 seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US National Guard soldiers guard the grounds of the US Capitol from behind a security fence in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2021. - US Democrats on January 9 were readying for an unprecedented second impeachment of Donald Trump as the defiant US President showed no signs of stepping down after the deadly violence at the Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)(AFP)
US National Guard soldiers guard the grounds of the US Capitol from behind a security fence in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2021. - US Democrats on January 9 were readying for an unprecedented second impeachment of Donald Trump as the defiant US President showed no signs of stepping down after the deadly violence at the Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)(AFP)
world news

US Capitol: Law enforcement on alert after warning of likely breach

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:49 AM IST
  • The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that former president Trump will rise again to power on March 4 and that thousands will come to Washington, DC, to try to remove Democrats from office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The comments come after the deadliest day of protests in Myanmar, with at least 38 dead on Wednesday in rallies where security forces were seen firing into crowds.(REUTERS)
The comments come after the deadliest day of protests in Myanmar, with at least 38 dead on Wednesday in rallies where security forces were seen firing into crowds.(REUTERS)
world news

UN tells military: Stop murdering protesters

Agencies
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:45 AM IST
  • At least 700 people were detained on Wednesday alone, with many of them reportedly swept up as forces conducted door-to-door searches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US pivot to Asia — in response to and as an acknowledgement of China as a growing threat — started under Barack Obama, and then gathered steam on Donald Trump’s watch with the renaming of the US military’s Pacific Command as the Indo-Pacific Command.(Bloomberg)
The US pivot to Asia — in response to and as an acknowledgement of China as a growing threat — started under Barack Obama, and then gathered steam on Donald Trump’s watch with the renaming of the US military’s Pacific Command as the Indo-Pacific Command.(Bloomberg)
world news

Joe Biden pledges deeper ties in Indo-Pacific in national security plan

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • It has been taken to a different level by the Biden administration, accorded the same significance as Europe, which has dominated US diplomatic and military thinking and spending for more than a century now, starting with World War I.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of new coronavirus cases has risen in Europe after six weeks of decline, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.(AP)
The number of new coronavirus cases has risen in Europe after six weeks of decline, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.(AP)
world news

EU reviews Russia’s jab amid fresh spike

Agencies, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:36 AM IST
  • The regulator said the review is based on results from research in adults, which suggests the vaccine may help protect against the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January, the European Commission introduced legislation which allows curbs on exports of coronavirus vaccines if drugmakers fail to meet delivery targets within the bloc.(REUTERS)
In January, the European Commission introduced legislation which allows curbs on exports of coronavirus vaccines if drugmakers fail to meet delivery targets within the bloc.(REUTERS)
world news

Italy blocks Astra Covid vaccine export, risks backlash against EU

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:03 PM IST
The decision comes after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called during an EU summit last week for a tougher approach against companies that don’t respect their delivery commitments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Diana’s brother. Charles Spencer, has alleged that Bashir used false documents, including fake bank statements, and other dishonest tactics to convince Diana to agree to the interview.(AP)
Diana’s brother. Charles Spencer, has alleged that Bashir used false documents, including fake bank statements, and other dishonest tactics to convince Diana to agree to the interview.(AP)
world news

UK police won't probe journalist over 1995 Princess Diana interview

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The Metropolitan Police force said “no further action will be taken” over allegations journalist Martin Bashir used illegal subterfuge to get the interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company is planning to start building the hotel, Voyager Station, in the low Earth orbit in 2025.(Orbital Assembly Corporation)
The company is planning to start building the hotel, Voyager Station, in the low Earth orbit in 2025.(Orbital Assembly Corporation)
world news

World’s first space hotel with artificial gravity expected to open in 2027

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:43 PM IST
  • With over 11,600 square metres of habitable space, the commercial station will have many features expected in a cruise ship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP