Florida man found with notes detailing plans to ‘kill everyone’ at his former school, arrested

A 19-year-old man from South Florida was arrested after police discovered handwritten threats in his car, where had planned to “kill everyone” at his former school on his 22nd birthday. He had also expressed his wish to kill others across multiple states.

Henry Horton IV has been charged with intimidation with written threats to kill or harm another individual (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Police apprehended Henry Horton IV in Jupiter on September 27 for a broken headlight. This is when they searched his vehicle and found out about his alleged plans. They found a note that read, “kill everyone at OHS with my guns,” referring to Okeechobee High School, where he graduated in May 2022, a probable cause affidavit stated. He has allegedly confessed.

According to police, Henry was plotting to kill an administrator at the school, along with 14 others on the campus on January 2, 2026. Police then went on to investigate his phone and Discord account, and found that he had allegedly planned to carry out other mass murders across states, to build a bomb, and murder his stepmother.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said that Henry confessed during an interview that he was in Palm Beach County to do reconnaissance on the El Rey Jesus Church, in Miami, as part of the attack he was planning, according to New York Post.

Henry also claimed that he did recon work at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where gunman Nikolas Cruz shot dead 17 people in 2018. Police also seized a 9MM handgun Henry allegedly stole from his mother.

‘He needs to be treated for a mental disability instead of as a criminal’

Henry has battled mental health problems, and was transported to a hospital under Florida’s Baker Act. He has now been arrested.

Henry’s mother Marcie Horton did not defend her son’s actions, but asked officials to let him receive the mental health treatment rather than face charges. She also said that he was a “good kid” and would not have carried out the attack in reality, according to WPF. “It’s no excuse for what he wrote,” she said. “I’m not saying that, but he needs help.”

Henry’s stepmother, Alisha Horton, also claimed he was innocent. “Henry isn’t going to hurt me,” she said. “He would never… He needs to be treated for a mental disability instead of as a criminal.”

Henry has been charged with intimidation with written threats to kill or harm another individual, and booked at the Palm Beach County Jail. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is set to appear in court on November 6.

