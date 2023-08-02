Florida woman Dee Dee Moore who killed $30million lottery winner, says lawyer didn't defend her

Dee Dee Moore who was convicted in 2012 for killing a $30million lottery winner, has claimed in court recently that her former legal team was ineffective and ignored evidence which could have cleared her name. Moore was convicted and sentenced to life without parole, for killing Abraham Shakespeare and stealing his immense winnings from the lottery. Dee Dee Moore(Twitter)

According to a report published by mirror.co.uk, Moore who is from Florida appeared in Tampa courtroom last month and claimed that her lawyer "put on no defence".

"He was horrible," stated Moore. Teary-eyed in the courtroom, she alleged that DNA evidence that could have cleared her name was ignored.

"There was three DNAs on the carpet that no one understood that during the trial," claimed Moore.

During the hearing, Moore highlighted that recording of a key witness existed in the killing case which described corruption of the police involved. The Key Witness passed away recently.

"They’re being paid under the table because cocaine dealers can afford it a lot," she claimed in the court.

Moore alleged key witness Greg Smith was the real murderer, despite him helping police with the investigation after he recorded her admitting to the crime and the subsequent cover-up. Without evidence, Moore alleged that Smith's wife was having an affair with Shakespeare, due to which he killed the lottery winner.

ALSO READ| How much compensation Meghan Markle may get if divorce happens with Prince Harry: Report

Shakespeare's body was found to have been shot twice in the chest and the human remains covered with a concrete slab. During Moore's sentencing in 2012, Circuit Judge Emmett Lamar Battles said Moore was "the most manipulative person" he had seen and described the murder as "cold," "calculated" and "cruel".

According to the authorities, Shakespeare was murdered on April 6, 2009, and Moore tried to cover-up and make it look like he was alive long after he had been killed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON