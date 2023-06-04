Florida's First Lady makes bold fashion statement against 'Woke' ideology on campaign trail

Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis, made a bold political fashion statement during her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign trail.

Casey DeSantis, center, the wife of presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, stands in front of the bus for her husband's super PAC, Never Back Down, at U.S. Sen. Joni Ernest's Roast and Ride, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Hannah Fingerhut)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sporting a black leather jacket adorned with the phrase "Where woke goes to die" and an outline of Florida with an alligator on the back, Casey showcased her support for Governor Ron DeSantis' campaign promise to combat "woke" ideology.

Casey DeSantis showcasing her bold Political fashion statement. (Image Credit: Tanya Noury)

The striking outfit caught attention at a charity biker rally in Des Moines, Iowa, where the couple was in attendance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Governor DeSantis, known for his staunch opposition to "wokeness," reiterated his commitment to the cause during a speech to his supporters at the event. He declared, “We will wage war on the woke,” vowing to fight against it in education, corporations, and the halls of Congress.

“We will fight the woke in education, we will fight the woke in corporations, we will fight in the halls of Congress,” Florida Governor stated.

With passion and determination, DeSantis expressed his refusal to surrender to what he referred to as the "woke mob."

The 42-year-old DeSantis' attire drew comparisons to the controversial jacket worn by former First Lady Melania Trump during a visit to migrant children in Texas in 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Melania's $39 green hooded Zara jacket featured the phrase "I really don't care, do u?" on the back, sparking debates about its meaning and whether it reflected her indifference toward the fate of detained children or served as a response to media attacks on her family.

The rally in Des Moines brought together several Republican candidates, including Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

Notably, absent from the event was former U.S. President Trump.

The 44-year-old Florida Governor has been actively combating "wokeness" for years.

ALSO READ| | US Treasury set to unleash a tsunami of bonds, Wall Street warns of market unreadiness

In December 2021, Ron DeSantis announced the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (Stop W.O.K.E) Act, a legislative proposal aimed at furthering his efforts to ban critical race theory and the New York Times' 1619 Project in Florida schools. His dedication to opposing "wokeness" also led him to indefinitely suspend Democratic State Attorney Andrew Warren after Warren pledged not to prosecute abortion seekers or providers in August 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the campaign trail continues, the DeSantis duo's efforts to combat "woke" ideology will undoubtedly remain a focal point, reflecting their dedication to their political agenda and principles.