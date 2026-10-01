flydubai co-pilot was ‘religious extremist’, ‘refused to shake hands with women’, says colleague

The co-pilot of the flydubai plane who reportedly attacked captain Smit Machchhar in an alleged attempt to crash the aircraft was described as a “religious extremist” by another flydubai pilot.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
He described the co-pilot of FZ1073 as unusual and said he displayed extreme religious behaviour. “He prayed excessively throughout the day and refused to shake hands with women,” the pilot told Channel 16's foreign correspondent Yosef Yisrael.
The co-pilot reportedly joined the airline eight months ago and was an Omani national. Israel has called the incident a terror attack. However, the UAE and flydubai have both, in their respective statements, so far refrained from calling it one.
Deep Dive
What motivated the flydubai co-pilot's attack during the flight?
The motivation behind the co-pilot's attack is still under investigation, but Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu suggested that the co-pilot had undergone Islamist radical indoctrination.
What emergency measures did passengers and crew take during the flydubai incident?
Passengers and crew members intervened by rushing to the cockpit after the attack started, overpowering the co-pilot, which allowed additional pilots on board to regain control of the aircraft.
Why did the flydubai flight have four pilots on board?
The presence of four pilots was a precautionary measure due to the potential for regional airspace disruptions that could require longer flight durations, ensuring compliance with crew-duty limitations.
Powered ByAsk HT
The UAE has said it will investigate the incident to determine whether the attack was motivated by terrorism. Meanwhile, flydubai has cancelled all its flights to Israel until its own investigation is concluded.
The Indian pilot, Machchhar, has been praised for fighting off the co-pilot and opening the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter, take control of the plane and restrain the attacker.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Netanyahu said on X that the pilot's opening of the cockpit door had “enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic midair disaster.”
Both Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Machchhar for his “valour”.
“In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valor helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy,” Modi wrote on X.
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.