The failed hijacking of flydubai by radicalised Islamist Omani pilot Hamam Al-Hammami has brought back dark memories of the involvement of two Emirati pilots in crashing Flight UA 175 into the south tower of the World Trade Centre on 9/11. This has resulted in Abu Dhabi taking over the terror investigation, even though flight 1073 took off from Dubai for Tel Aviv.

People line up at Ben Gurion International Airport after a FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates was diverted to Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS)

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While the hiring of Al Hammami by flydubai after he was banned for his Islamist views by Oman Air is part of the investigation, the incident has come as a shock to the UAE, as President Mohammed bin Zayed is totally against religious fundamentalism and has even banned the Muslim Brotherhood. The UAE runs a deradicalisation program, and Islamist views are taken to task by the Emirati intelligence.

Flight 1073 was saved from either crashing into the Saudi desert or perhaps at the Ben Gurion international airport or even Jerusalem if it had not been for the heroic efforts of Indian flight commander Captain Smit Machchar, who opened the cockpit door for intervention by passengers in spite of being stabbed by Al Hammami. With the Omani pilot managing to smuggle in a knife onboard the flight indicates larger conspiracy, the Indian pilot gave a message of zero tolerance and the Indian survivability to terror to the world.

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Deep Dive What actions did the passengers take during the flydubai Flight 1073 hijacking attempt? Passengers intervened by entering the cockpit after Captain Smit Machchar opened the door despite being injured. They worked together to restrain the co-pilot, Hamam Al-Hammami, who had attacked the captain. Why was the co-pilot Hamam Al-Hammami previously banned from flying in Oman? Hamam Al-Hammami was banned from flying by Oman Air due to concerns about his radical views, which raised security flags while he was working there. How are UAE and Israeli authorities responding to the failed hijacking incident? Both UAE and Israeli authorities are collaborating on the investigation to understand the motives behind the incident and ensure aviation security, as it has raised concerns similar to those following the events of 9/11.

{{^usCountry}} The attempted hijacking on the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight could not have come at a worse time as the UAE was trying to recover economically from the missile, drone and unmanned combat air systems attack by Iran for siding with the US and Israel in the ongoing war. The UAE economy has taken a major hit in the Iran war, with expats leaving Dubai in droves and denting the thriving hospitality industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attempted hijacking on the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight could not have come at a worse time as the UAE was trying to recover economically from the missile, drone and unmanned combat air systems attack by Iran for siding with the US and Israel in the ongoing war. The UAE economy has taken a major hit in the Iran war, with expats leaving Dubai in droves and denting the thriving hospitality industry. {{/usCountry}}

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Although the UAE and Saudi kingdoms are tight-lipped on the results of the terror investigations, it is learnt that Israeli intelligence is also involved in unravelling the dastardly plot, as the Omani radical was clearly radicalised over Israel’s war on Gaza and the larger Palestine issue. The Palestine issue has been weaponised by the Left-Islamist cabal in the West over the years and has been used as a tool to mount violence and protests in Europe and the US, as they feel the Arab street can't vent their anger due to authoritarian regimes in the Middle East.

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It is important for the Emirati and Israeli security agencies to unravel the entire plot and unearth the individuals, group, or country behind this failed terror strike, or people will fear flying from and via Middle-East airports or their airlines. Just like 9/11 changed the entire aviation security for passengers, Flight 1073 will put the focus on pilots and the crew. Turbulent times ahead.