Former Attorney General Barr slams claims of political witch hunt against Trump

During a recent interview on "Fox News Sunday," Bill Barr, the former Attorney General, shared his thoughts on the accusations that Donald Trump is a victim of a political witch hunt. Barr firmly rejected these claims as "ridiculous" and emphasized the gravity of the 37-count indictment filed against Trump by the Justice Department.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the North Carolina Republican Party convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S. June 10, 2023. (REUTERS)

In his conversation with Shannon Bream, Barr remarked, "The indictment is highly detailed and extremely damaging. It's simply absurd to present Trump as a victim in this scenario as if he's being unfairly targeted." While acknowledging that Trump has faced baseless allegations and relentless pursuit from his adversaries in the past, Barr stressed that the current situation is distinct.

Barr also expressed his concerns about Trump's handling of classified documents. He pointed out that the investigation into Trump's alleged mishandling of sensitive materials was not driven by political motives or a witch hunt. Instead, Barr underlined that if Trump had cooperated by surrendering the documents, the situation could have been resolved differently.

In his recent interview, Barr reiterated his stance, emphasizing the distinction between national security-related documents and personal belongings. "Battle plans for an attack on another country or Defense Department documents about our capabilities are in no universe Donald J. Trump's personal documents. They are the government's documents," Barr stated firmly.

He further emphasized that the government acted responsibly in investigating Trump's handling of classified material, asserting that it was Trump himself who acted irresponsibly by retaining sensitive documents. Barr noted that other former presidents had followed secure and orderly procedures for handling the turnover of such documents, making a clear distinction from Trump's approach.

Regarding Trump's future, Barr expressed concern, stating, "If even half of [the indictment] is true, he is toast." He described the indictment as highly detailed and damning, countering the claims that it was politically motivated.

In response to Trump's recent speech in Georgia, where he criticized the indictment and labeled the Justice Department as corrupt, Barr rejected these assertions. He stated that the indictment resulted from the president's reckless conduct and the government's legitimate efforts to retrieve official records.

