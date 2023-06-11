Former President Trump vows to defy indictment and pursue the presidential campaign

In a resolute statement, former President Donald Trump boldly declared his intention to forge ahead with his presidential campaign, undeterred by the looming 37-count federal felony indictment against him. Speaking from his aircraft during an interview, Trump firmly stated, “Look, if I would have left, I would have left before the original race in 2016. That was a rough one. In theory that was not doable.” GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump talks about trans weightlifters as he delivers remarks June 10, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Trump spoke during the North Carolina Republican party's annual state convention two days after becoming the first former U.S. president indicted on federal charges. (Getty Images via AFP)

While no legal obstacles are preventing Trump from running for president even if convicted or serving time, his candidacy would undoubtedly present a formidable challenge to the country's political and legal systems.

Trump spared no criticism for special counsel Jack Smith, asserting that the case against him was driven by political motives and lacked substance. He didn't hold back in his characterization of the prosecutors, labeling them as "thugs and degenerates who are desperate to target me."

Radiating confidence in his innocence, Trump confidently predicted that he would not face conviction and dismissed any notion of accepting a plea deal. Nevertheless, he did acknowledge the possibility of seeking damages as part of a potential settlement. When probed about the hypothetical scenario of self-pardoning if he were to win the 2024 presidency, Trump responded assertively, "I don't think I'll ever have to. I didn't do anything wrong."

Acknowledging the surge in campaign fundraising since the indictment was unsealed, Trump admitted that he regarded the development as undesirable. He stated, "Nobody wants to be indicted. I don't care that my poll numbers went up by a lot. I don't want to be indicted. I've never been indicted. I went through my whole life, now I get indicted every two months. It's been political."

Throughout the interview, Trump repeatedly invoked the Presidential Records Act to justify his actions, despite ongoing debates and disputes regarding his interpretation of the law.

Trump's remarks were made during his travel between speaking engagements in Georgia and North Carolina. These engagements followed the unsealing of the comprehensive 37-count indictment, encompassing allegations of violating the Espionage Act, retaining classified documents, and obstructing justice. Trump's upcoming court appearance in Miami on Tuesday is eagerly anticipated.

Accompanying Trump on his journey was his personal valet, Waltine Nauta, who also faces charges. Trump's dedicated supporters continued to rally behind him, lining the highway near the airport in Columbus, Georgia, waving flags and displaying signs expressing their belief in a "witch hunt."

The impact of this recent indictment on the GOP presidential primary remains uncertain. However, previous accusations in New York had the unintended consequence of bolstering Trump's poll numbers and attracting increased fundraising support as Republican voters rallied to his side.

Undeterred by the legal challenges, Trump's campaign team is actively reaching out to supporters, seeking small-dollar contributions. Trump's unwavering supporters demonstrated their steadfastness as he made public appearances, receiving an enthusiastic welcome from crowds adorned with "Make America Great Again" hats.

While Trump's adversaries hope that his legal predicaments will distract him from the campaign, his unwavering influence over the congressional wing of his party was on display as he was joined on the trail by Representative Richard Hudson of North Carolina and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, both ardent Trump supporters.

As the serious classified documents case looms large, the detailed and extensive indictment is perceived as a significantly more serious challenge than previous cases. Trump's opponents are banking on these legal entanglements to undermine his campaign and political aspirations.