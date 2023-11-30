Former Israeli hostage's final death stare at Hamas captor during release hailed as ‘iconic’: Watch

Former Israeli hostageRimon Kirsht was caught on camera giving a death stare to a Hamas terrorist during her release. She is now being hailed for her her grit,

While being released, Rimon Kirsht is seen giving her Hamas captor one final piercing glare, cocking her head and walking away (@elikowaz/X)

The 36-year-old was among 12 hostages who were released on Tuesday, November 28, as part of a cease-fire deal between Hamas and Israel. While being released, Rimon is seen giving her Hamas captor one final piercing glare, cocking her head and walking away with fellow hostage Merav Tal. People in the comment section hailed her and the moment as “iconic."

Rimon and her husband, Yagev Buchshtab, 34, were abducted on October 7. They were kept captive for 53 days,

“She continued to text us and to let us know what was going on with her, and then finally she says, you know, ‘I smell fire. I hear a blast. They are breaking in,’” Rimon’s sister-in-law, Niham Kirsht, told KCRA of the moments before the couple was kidnapped.

“And she sent a last voicemail to her mother, and she says, ‘I love you so much. I’m so sorry I can’t be there with you,’ ” Nidam added. Yagev is still believed to be being held captive.

On the contrary, videos and photos that previously surfaced online showedthe masked terrorists waving goodbye to Israeli hostages after handing them over to the Red Cross. Videos and images show the terrorists leading the hostages, handing them over and waving goodbye, while the hostages wave back. Some of the children can be seen smiling. However, some social media users pointed out that the terrorists can be heard ordering the hostages to “keep waving.”

To date, Hamas has released more than 80 of the 240 people it took hostage during its brutal surprise attack, which left thousands dead.Israel has reportedly freed 180 Palestinian prisoners in return.

