Former Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill who killed Osama bin Laden arrested in Texas, faces multiple charges

Robert J. O’Neill, who is believed to have killed Osama bin Laden, has been arrested in Texas. The 47-year-old former Navy SEAL reportedly faces Class A misdemeanour charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanour charge of public intoxication. However, only the assault charge is listed in jail records.

Robert O’Neill said in a 2013 interview that he had killed Laden during Operation Neptune Spear in May 2011 (Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff's office)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Robert was booked in Frisco and released on a $3,500 bond the same day. He had reportedly come to the town to record a podcast at a local cigar lounge, New York Post reported.

Did Robert O’Neill kill Osama bin Laden?

Robert told Esquire in a 2013 interview that he had killed Laden during Operation Neptune Spear in May 2011. He even recounted the story in his memoir, ‘The Operator.’ However, the US government neither confirmed nor denied his claims. At the time, many other special forces personnel protested Robert’s violation of "a code of silence that forbids them from publicly taking credit for their actions."

Rear Admiral Brian L. Losey and Force Master Chief Michael Magaraci encouraged all Navy SEALs to abide by the rule. They said, “At Naval Special Warfare's core is the SEAL ethos […] A critical tenant [sic] of our ethos is 'I do not advertise the nature of my work, nor seek recognition for my actions.' Our ethos is a life-long commitment and obligation, both in and out of the service. Violators of our ethos are neither teammates in good standing, nor teammates who represent Naval Special Warfare."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Robert, in an interview with CBS News, said that “it's a difficult secret to keep.” “Everyone was proud. I think it was apparent that we had done it,” he said.

Robert J. O’Neill’s run-ins with the law

The recent arrest is not Robert’s first run-in with the law. He was reportedly banned by Delta Airlines for refusing to wear a mask in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Authorities busted him for driving drunk in Montana in 2016, but prosecutors later dropped the charges. Notably, Robert backed Armed Forces Brewing Co., a Virginia microbrewery that came into being amid the Bud Light controversy. Budlight’s sponsorship of LGBTQ influencer Dylan Mulvaney had stirred up a huge debate.