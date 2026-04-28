...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Former Pak PM Imran Khan treated for eye ailment, sent back to prison

Former Pak PM Imran Khan treated for eye ailment, sent back to prison

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 02:19 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Islamabad, Pakistan's incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan was treated at a local hospital for his right eye ailment and then shifted back to prison on Tuesday.

Former Pak PM Imran Khan treated for eye ailment, sent back to prison

Khan, 74, was diagnosed with right central retinal vein occlusion in late January and brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences , where he was given an anti-VEGF injection, a treatment being repeated every month. He was last treated on March 23.

According to the Pims spokesperson, Khan was brought to the hospital on Tuesday for follow-up eye treatment, during which he received a fourth intravitreal injection. Khan was shifted back to prison after the procedure.

"Prior to the procedure, he was examined by the ophthalmologists and was found to be clinically stable," he said, adding that Imran's "optical coherence tomography was performed, which showed clinical improvement".

Khan was injected with a fourth dose of intravitreal injection under the guidance of microscopy by the surgeons, he added.

Both Khan and Bushra have been incarcerated in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after the conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case in January last year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
adiala jail pakistan imran khan
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Former Pak PM Imran Khan treated for eye ailment, sent back to prison
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.