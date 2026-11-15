Former Pakistan Army captain Rehman Gul takes charge as Baloch Liberation Army chief: Report

The Baloch Liberation Army named Rehman Gul, also known as Mureed, as its new chief on Saturday, following a change in leadership carried out under the supervision of the organisation’s Senior Command Council, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP). The new Baloch Liberation Army chief Rehman Gul. (X)

Gul’s past is linked to the very military establishment he is now fighting against. He previously served as captain in the Pakistan Army and took part in operations against Pakistani Taliban in Waziristan. Around 16 years after quitting military service, he has emerged as the head of an armed movement challenging Islamabad.

Bashir Zeb Baloch steps down as BLA's commander-in-chief An earlier report by TBP had informed about the leadership transition in BLA with Bashir Zeb Baloch stepping down as its commander-in-chief and all administrative, military and policymaking powers being transferred to its Senior Command Council.

According to a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, Gul’s appointment was finalised through a unanimous decision by the Senior Command Council following consultations. The selection also received the “full endorsement” of the organisation’s top leadership and its commanders, the report added.

Before his elevation, Gul held positions in the BLA’s Senior Command Council and led its Mujeed Brigade. The organisation also highlighted his experience in several important command roles over the years.

Commenting on the change at the top, the BLA said the organisation’s “struggle for national liberation will continue with renewed vigour and full intensity” under Gul’s leadership, the report further mentioned.

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Bashir Zeb Baloch had succeeded Aslam Baloch Bashir Zeb Baloch, a former chairman of the Baloch Students Organisation-Azad (BSO-Azad) from Nushki, had succeeded Aslam Baloch, who was killed in a suicide attack in December 2018.

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As cited by TBP, the BLA said the leadership transition was based on principles established by Aslam Baloch during the organisation's restructuring in 2018, which it claimed had brought an end to hereditary politics and lifelong leadership.

"No matter how influential, prominent or high-ranking a commander may be in this movement, no individual can remain Commander-in-Chief for life," the statement said.

Describing the move as a peaceful and constitutional transfer, the organisation claimed that the transition had taken place "without any internal fragmentation, breakdown or conflict".

The BLA also characterised the development as the first such leadership transition within a Baloch armed organisation, arguing that the absence of established succession mechanisms had contributed to internal divisions in the past.

"History bears witness that only those movements achieve sustainable and lasting success that operate through self-sustaining constitutional institutions rather than relying on individual personalities," the statement said.