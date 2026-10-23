At UN, India reminds Pakistan how Indian Army buried its Kargil soldiers with ‘military honours, Islamic rites’

In a stinging reminder to Pakistan at the United Nations, India talked about the 1999 Kargil War, accusing Islamabad of refusing to accept the bodies of its own dead soldiers while the Indian Army buried them with military honours and full Islamic rites. Indian diplomat Bhavika Mangalanandan at the UN. (X/@MattooShashank)

Hitting back at Pakistan’s rhetoric on faith, religious freedom and burials, Indian diplomat Bhavika Mangalanandan on Friday called out the irony of a country preaching religious rights while failing to acknowledge its own soldiers in death.

“It is deeply ironic that a state that did not even accept the bodies of its own soldiers who were killed in combat in 1999 in Kargil, unabashedly speaks with a fervour on faith, religious freedom and burials. Let me remind them that it was the Indian Army who buried a number of Pakistani soldiers with military honours and in accordance with Islamic rites,” said Indian diplomat Bhavika Mangalanandan at the UN.

India also told Pakistan to stop obsession over Jammu and Kashmir and instead focus on the territories under its illegal occupation.

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“Pakistan’s deep obsession with what is happening in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir should be actually directed at the developments that are underway in the parts of Jammu and Kashmi under its illegal occupation..”