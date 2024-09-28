Bhavika Mangalanandan: Indian diplomat who schooled Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA

Indian diplomat Bhavika Mangalanandan on Friday hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his statements on Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Giving a befitting reply, Bhavika Mangalanandan said a country run by the military, with a global reputation for terrorism, narcotics, trade and transnational crime, has had the “audacity to attack the world's largest democracy”, adding that it is “hypocrisy at its worst”. Bhavika Mangalanandan

Bhavika Mangalanandan also gave out a warning to Pakistan, saying that the neighbouring country should realise that cross-border terrorism against India will “inevitably invite consequences”.

Describing Shehbaz Sharif's remarks over Kashmir as “unacceptable”, the diplomat said Pakistan will seek to counter the truth with more lies. She also reiterated New Delhi's stand, saying that Jammu and Kashmir is an inalienable and integral part of India.

Who is Bhavika Mangalanandan?

Bhavika Mangalanandan is an Indian diplomat who was elected as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Mangalanandan graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, in 2011.

Mangalanandan currently serves as the first secretary of counter-terrorism and cyber security, 1st Committee (Disarmament and International Security), GA coordination, India at UN (Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York).

She has also worked a senior engineer marketing at Schneider Electric and Tata Consultancy Services an assistant systems engineer, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Pakistan PM's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir

Sharif once again raked up the Kashmir issue on Friday while addressing the General Debate of the 79th session of the UNGA. During his 20-minute-long address, he urged India to reverse the abrogation of Article 370 to “secure durable peace.” He also asked India to enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and the “wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

The Pakistani PM further drew a parallel between the Palestinians and the Kashmiris, saying, “Similarly, like the people of Palestine, the people of Jammu and Kashmir too, have struggled for a century for their freedom and right to self-determination.”

He also alleged Muslims are being targeted in India and claimed that the escalation of Islamophobia is a troubling global development.