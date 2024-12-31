Menu Explore
'Found blood spots in bathroom': Mother of Indian-origin OpenAI whistleblower on his death

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
Dec 31, 2024 02:37 PM IST

Seeking an FBI investigation, the mother claimed that she found her son's apartment ransacked and there were signs of struggle in the bathroom.

The mother of an Indian-origin OpenAI whistleblower, who was found dead in the US last month, has alleged foul play in her son's death, claiming that she used ChatGPT and a private investigator to do her own investigation into the death.

The mother claimed that both the AI from the company and the PI’s probe contradicted the police's version. (Representative Image)
The mother claimed that both the AI from the company and the PI’s probe contradicted the police's version. (Representative Image)

The mother also claimed that both the AI from the company and the PI’s probe contradicted the police's version.

The whistleblower’s mother said in an interview with India Today that she used ChatGPT to determine that the blood stains found in her son's apartment don't seem like a case of suicide.

Seeking an FBI investigation into the matter, the mother claimed that she found her son's apartment ransacked and there were signs of struggle in the bathroom.

"There were signs of a fight in the bathroom and when we fed the picture to ChatGPT, we found that the splatter of blood is not like what it is supposed to be as per the cause of death. We also found separate blood spots in the bathroom that indicate he may have been hit. There was also no suicide note left," the mother told the news channel.

She pointed out that while determining a death by suicide, many factors are taken into account. The major factor is whether the person is depressed. According to her, the police did not ask her about that.

She hired a private investigator to probe the death of her son. According to her, the private investigator has concluded that it doesn't seem like a case of suicide.

She also claimed that the police arrived at the suicide theory after checking the CCTV camera of the entrance to the apartment and seeing nobody entering the place when her son died.

“We mentioned that there are 3 entrances. Two of them, one through the garage and one through the backdoor, don't have CCTV. However, the police are not listening to us," she said in the interview.

Case of 26-year-old whistleblower’s alleged suicide

The 26-year-old whistleblower was found dead in his San Francisco apartment last month, with the medical examiner ruling it a suicide.

He was working at OpenAI till August and had spoken out against the company's data-gathering practices and alleged copyright violations in the development of ChatGPT.

Elon Musk, who was one of the initial backers of Sam Altman-led Open AI, has also backed Poornima's claims about foul play.

Appealing to the Ministry of External Affairs for intervention, the mother alleged that the tech industry lobby in San Francisco was very powerful.

"There is a lot of corruption. My son wanted to make a difference to mankind. He was working on a project called 'Futura Doctor Visit'. Our dreams have been snatched away from us," she said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
