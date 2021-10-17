Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Four bodies found in Mediterranean Sea off Algeria, 13 rescued
Four bodies found in Mediterranean Sea off Algeria, 13 rescued

A total of four migrants died and 13 others were saved after a boat capsized off Algeria coast.
A fishing boat with migrants docked at the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, late Monday.(Sea-Watch.org/David Lohmueller via AP)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 06:19 PM IST
AFP |

The Algerian coastguard recovered four bodies from the Mediterranean Sea and rescued 13 migrants after a boat capsized in its waters, the defence ministry said Sunday.

"Algerian coastguards and a rescue helicopter... saved 13 illegal migrants and recovered the bodies of four other migrants who drowned after their boat capsized 16 nautical miles north" of the capital Algiers, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement did not specify the nationalities of those who died, but many young Algerians attempt the highly risky illicit crossing of the Mediterranean, often making for Spain.

A total of 4,704 Algerians have been intercepted at sea so far this year.

Algeria in 2009 ratified a law punishing illegal migration by up to six months in prison, but the legislation has failed to deter young people from attempting the dangerous crossings.

