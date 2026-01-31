4 cops killed in ‘coordinated’ attacks by Baloch separatists in Pakistan

Ethnic Baloch separatists on Saturday reportedly launched what officials described as “coordinated” attacks across Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta, killing at least four policemen. Separatist attacks across Pakistan's Balochistan kill four policemen: officials (Representational image/AFP)

A senior security official based in the provincial capital Quetta told AFP news agency that the gun and suicide attacks targeted multiple locations, including Quetta, Pasni, Mastung, Nushki and Gwadar districts.

“At least four policemen were killed in Quetta alone,” the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Police officials in at least four districts separately confirmed to AFP that the situation remained tense and was not fully under control at the time of reporting.

Military says assaults ‘poorly executed’ A senior military official based in Islamabad confirmed that the attacks took place across multiple locations, describing them as coordinated but ineffective.

The attacks were “coordinated but poorly executed,” the official said, adding that they “failed due to poor planning and rapid collapse under effective security response.”

The military did not comment on the number of casualties.

BLA claims responsibility The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most active separatist militant group operating in the province, claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement sent to AFP.

The group said it targeted military installations as well as police and civil administration officials through gun attacks and suicide bombings.

Pakistan has faced a separatist insurgency in Balochistan for decades. Militants in the mineral-rich province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, have frequently targeted security forces, government facilities, foreign nationals and non-local workers.