Four Indians arrested in Nepal for casino fraud

Nepal police have busted a fraud involving millions of rupees from a casino in Kathmandu, leading to the arrest of six people, including four Indians. The fraud was unravelled in the Waldom Casino situated in the tourist hub of Thamel.(Representative Image/Unsplash)

The arrests were made in connection with cheating of genuine players by using magnet-attached playing cards and eye lenses to secretly identify cards, in an attempt to manipulate the game, according to a spokesperson at the Kathmandu District Police.

Seven people including two Nepalese involved in the scam are at large, said Circle Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar Bhattarai.

The gambling fraud was detected during a special gaming event organised at Casino Waldom from December 11 to 14.

All the players involved in the gaming event are from India.

According to the players, transactions worth ₹170 million were made during the event.

The owner of the casino is a Chinese national named Chyang Ming.

Spokesperson Bhattarai said that it was not possible to manipulate the gaming system with magnetic cards without the active support of the staff, adding that thorough investigations are underway.