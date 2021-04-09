Fox News hires Mike Pompeo as contributor. He expresses ‘candid’ intent

Former US President Donald Trump’s top diplomat, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to join the conservative cable news channel Fox News Media as a contributor. "Mike Pompeo is one of America's most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said. Pompeo, who was always seen as a Trump loyalist during his time in the administration, will offer his analysis across all platforms of the channel and is set to make his first appearance on Friday's Fox & Friends.

"I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security," Pompeo said in a statement released by Fox channel.

Pompeo joins the long list of former Trump administration officials who have joined the Fox news network. Others include former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Trump’s daughter-in-law and campaign advisor Lara Trump.

Former US Secretary of States Mike Pompeo alongside former President Donald Trump. (AFP)

Pompeo, a former US Army officer, was a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017, where he represented Kansas’ 4th congressional district. Although Pompeo was once a critic of Donald Trump, he became his biggest supporter during the 2016 presidential elections. In 2017, then President Donald Trump appointed Pompeo as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and in 2018, Pompeo took up the post of Secretary of State from his predecessor Rex Tillerson.

After Joe Biden won the 2020 elections, Pompeo supported Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the elections. When asked whether there would be a “smooth transition” to the Biden administration, a defiant Pompeo said, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

Fox news network also supported Trump’s allegations of election fraud which resulted in voting machine maker Dominion filing a lawsuit of more than $1 billion against the company, alleging that the network made false claims.

