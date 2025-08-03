France condemns 'despicable' Hamas hostage video

France Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Saturday denounced as "despicable" videos of Israeli hostages held in Gaza posted by Hamas's armed wing and by another Palestinian Islamist group. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot looks on, during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus July 31, 2025.(Reuters)

"Despicable, unbearable images of the Israeli hostages held for 666 days in Gaza by Hamas," Barrot wrote in a post on X

"They must be freed, without conditions," he added. "Hamas must be disarmed and excluded from ruling Gaza."

He also called for humanitarian aid to be supplied to the people of Gaza in massive quantities.

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas released a minute-long video Friday of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza looking weak and malnourished, inside a narrow concrete tunnel.

On Thursday, the armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad published a video of an Israeli-German hostage abducted during Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel.

The release of the videos has sparked outrage in Israel.

Israel's top general, army chief of staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, warned Saturday there would be no respite in fighting in Gaza if negotiations fail to quickly secure the release of hostages.

Of the 251 hostages taken during the Hamas October 7, 2023 attack, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Hamas's 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to a tally based on official figures.

A total of 898 Israeli soldiers have also been killed since ground troops were sent into Gaza, according to the military.

Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed at least 60,332 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, deemed reliable by the UN.