France confirms first Ebola case, found in doctor who flew back from Congo

A positive case of Ebola virus has been identified in France in a patient travelling back from Congo, the French Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

All ministries and departments concerned have also been sensitised and are undertaking appropriate preventive and surveillance measures in coordination with the health ministry, they stated. (AP/Representational)

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The individual, who has not been identified, returned from a humanitarian mission in one of the virus transmission zones in Congo and was taken into care at a specialised facility in France. The person is in stable condition, the ministry said.

The Congolese health ministry said Wednesday there are 1,094 confirmed cases of Ebola, including 277 confirmed deaths. The Ebola outbreak caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus does not yet have any vaccines or treatment.

Officials admit there could be far more cases they don't know about and the peak of the outbreak, which was declared May 15, could still lie ahead.

Also Read: 1,000 Ebola cases confirmed with 254 deaths in Congo outbreak, say authorities

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{{^usCountry}} All precautionary measures, including the patient's isolation, were taken upon their arrival in France, the health ministry said, adding that their transfer to a hospital was carried out under secure conditions to prevent any risk of contamination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All precautionary measures, including the patient's isolation, were taken upon their arrival in France, the health ministry said, adding that their transfer to a hospital was carried out under secure conditions to prevent any risk of contamination. {{/usCountry}}

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"An in-depth epidemiological investigation is underway to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient," the ministry said, adding that a regional health agency will closely monitor them during a 21-day home isolation.

According to recent reports, confirmed cases in the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo have reached 1,003, including 254 deaths.

A total of 100 people have recovered in the outbreak concentrated in the Ituri province since it was declared on May 15, Congo’s Ministry of Health said Sunday. At least 365 patients are in hospitals or in isolation, it said.

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Ebola outbreak caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, which has no vaccines or treatment, was the worst ever in its first month. Officials admit there could be far more cases they still don’t know about and that the peak of the outbreak is still ahead.